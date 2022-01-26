Derek Carr gives young Raiders fan a Super Bowl-sized surprise

Jan 26, 2022 at 12:10 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

One of the Las Vegas Raiders' biggest fans will have the chance to represent her team and the NFL at this year's Super Bowl.

Aubrey Anaya, an 11-year-old from Indio, California, appeared on ABC's Good Morning America as a finalist for the NFL's PLAY 60 Super Kid competition and shared her alliance to Raider Nation, with the Silver and Black being her favorite football team and ﻿Derek Carr﻿ as her MVP.

"I love Derek Carr because he's an amazing football player. He's always doing his best," Anaya said. "He's a great leader, he shows empathy for others. I overall think he's just great when he's on the field and when he's not."

Anaya was then surprised with a video message from the Raiders QB himself, along with some other special announcements for the fifth grader.

Carr – sporting a new haircut in the video to the young Raiders fan – congratulated her on being selected as the winner of the Super Kid competition and revealed that she will be in attendance at Super Bowl LVI in SoFi Stadium as the GMA Kid Correspondent for the week, partaking in and covering community events leading up to the big game.

"I think you know a little bit about the Raiders, that's what I heard," Carr told Anaya. "I can't wait to see you reporting live for GMA in Los Angeles."

Anaya is an active participant in her school's Fuel Up to Play 60 (FUTP 60) program and started her own running club at her school, according to GMA. The FUTP 60 program is a youth wellness program that empowers students, parents, and educators to work together to build healthier communities.

