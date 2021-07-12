Derek Carr had an impressive showing in celebrity golf tournament

Jul 12, 2021 at 04:00 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Several Raiders' players and legends went from the field to the tee last weekend.

The American Century Championship -- held at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev. -- hosted a plethora of actors, musicians and Hall of Fame athletes including Justin Timberlake, Charles Barkley and John Smoltz. Former NBA player and coach Vinny Del Negro won the tournament – in the memory of his late father who passed last Wednesday.

Raiders' alumni were highly represented with six players who were in the tournament. The 2002 Heisman Winner Carson Palmer was the highest-placed Raider in the tournament, finishing T-16 with 44 points. Current Raiders quarterback Derek Carr placed T-30 with 25 points.

Here is the leaderboard of the Silver and Black participants:

Carson Palmer – T-16

Jerry Rice – T-27

Derek Carr – T-30

Marcus Allen – 53

Charles Woodson – T-67

Justin Tuck – 78

Photos: A look inside Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center

As 2021 Training Camp approaches, take a look at where the Silver and Black will be preparing for the upcoming season.

Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center
1 / 18

Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Al Davis Memorial Torch
2 / 18

Al Davis Memorial Torch

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Front Lobby
3 / 18

Front Lobby

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
John Madden Room
4 / 18

John Madden Room

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Cafeteria
5 / 18

Cafeteria

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Cox Studios
6 / 18

Cox Studios

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Cox Studios
7 / 18

Cox Studios

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Weight Room
8 / 18

Weight Room

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Weight Room
9 / 18

Weight Room

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Locker Room
10 / 18

Locker Room

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Locker Room
11 / 18

Locker Room

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Defensive Team Meeting Room
12 / 18

Defensive Team Meeting Room

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Offensive Team Meeting Room
13 / 18

Offensive Team Meeting Room

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Team Meeting Room
14 / 18

Team Meeting Room

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Indoor Practice Field
15 / 18

Indoor Practice Field

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Indoor Practice Field
16 / 18

Indoor Practice Field

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center
17 / 18

Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center
18 / 18

Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Charles Woodson on Hall of Fame: 'I get to celebrate that for eternity'

Legendary Raider Charles Woodson spoke to the media on his upcoming Pro Football Hall of Fame induction and the emotions that come with it.
news

#PlayADay: Relive Raiders history with some of the Silver and Black's most electrifying (and underrated) moments

We took our Instagram followers on a journey through some of the less remembered iconic plays from the last sixty-plus years.
news

2021 Position Battle: Revamped Raiders offensive line may be young, but certainly not untested

Coach Tom Cable and veteran Richie Incognito will be leading the way for the new-look Raiders offensive line after an offseason of change.
news

Kenyan Drake believes 'the sky is the limit' for 2021 Raiders offense

The Raiders' new running back made an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio to discuss his role for the upcoming season.
Advertising