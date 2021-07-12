Derek Carr had an impressive showing in celebrity golf tournament

Several Raiders' players and legends went from the field to the tee last weekend.
The American Century Championship -- held at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev. -- hosted a plethora of actors, musicians and Hall of Fame athletes including Justin Timberlake, Charles Barkley and John Smoltz. Former NBA player and coach Vinny Del Negro won the tournament – in the memory of his late father who passed last Wednesday.
Raiders' alumni were highly represented with six players who were in the tournament. The 2002 Heisman Winner Carson Palmer was the highest-placed Raider in the tournament, finishing T-16 with 44 points. Current Raiders quarterback Derek Carr placed T-30 with 25 points.
Here is the leaderboard of the Silver and Black participants:
Carson Palmer – T-16
Jerry Rice – T-27
Derek Carr – T-30
Marcus Allen – 53
Charles Woodson – T-67
Justin Tuck – 78
