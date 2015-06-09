Derek Carr: "I'm 100 Percent"

It was Hard to be Patient**

Not being able to fully participate in the offseason program was a challenge for the second-year quarterback, but Carr knew he had to be patient.

"I just had to go through the necessary process of what everyone believed that we should do and I just trusted in our team. It was so minor and it got blown up so much, we were just like, 'oh man.' I'm so competitive. I don't care if it's an OTA [Organized Team Activity], we're just throwing routes on air, I want to be the best and I want to beat everybody, so when I don't have the opportunity to do that, it was kind of hard."

R-E-L-A-X

Relax Raider Nation, your starting quarterback was a full participant during practice Tuesday.

"I'm 100 percent. If you could be more than 100, that's where I'm at, just ready for camp."

Admittedly, There was Some Rust

While Carr was excited to back on the field with his teammates, he did admit that he had to shake off a little rust during his first day back at work.

"Oh my goodness, yeah. Not necessarily in my eyes or where to go with the football, but, 'Oh man, I wanted to put that a foot in front of him.' Or, 'Man, I wish I had put it here instead of on this number.' Little things like that. That happens when you haven't thrown for probably like 30-40 days now."

Amari Cooper is the Real Deal

Carr was able to work with rookie wide receiver Amari Cooper Tuesday, and the first-round draft pick didn't disappoint.