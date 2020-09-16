Derek Carr & Josh Jacobs excited for first game at Allegiant Stadium, will have their hands full vs. Saints

After overcoming Christian McCaffrey, two injured right tackles, and terrible humidity, the Silver and Black were able to leave Carolina with their first win in franchise history as the Las Vegas Raiders.
After a stellar performance by the offense, totaling 388 total yards against the Panthers' defense, the Raiders return to Las Vegas for their first game ever in Allegiant Stadium on Monday Night Football.
"I love this city, moved out here after the season, and fell in love with it," said Derek Carr regarding playing his first game in Las Vegas. "We wish our city here of Las Vegas, we wish they could experience it here with us, I'm sure they'll be around somewhere. I'm sure there will be a certain street or strip they'll be on that our fans will be at."
Snickers player of the week Josh Jacobs is also extremely excited to play his first game in Allegiant Stadium for the city of Las Vegas.
"Obviously it means a lot, not only to us but to our fans in this community," said Josh Jacobs. Obviously, we want to get a win especially with it being our first time in this stadium, so it's going to be huge."
The young Raiders will have their hands full in their first home game against an experienced, proven New Orleans Saints defense. The Saints are also coming off an impressive win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, holding six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady to a 34.9 quarterback rating, picking him off twice and sacking him three times.
The Raiders offensive line is coming off an incredible game that saw Derek Carr leave the game untouched being sacked zero times. The biggest challenge at the line of scrimmage for the offensive line will be holding off five-time pro-bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan, which Derek Carr has become familiar with.
"Their D-line is disruptive," said Carr regarding the Saints defense. "Obviously we know about Cam Jordan but all those guys; they can all get to the passer and disrupt a game so we have our hands full come Monday night but again excited for the challenge."
Another player the Raiders will be keeping on their radar is linebacker Demario Davis. Davis finished with six tackles and a sack against the Buccaneers and has the huge task of guiding the rest of the Saints' linebacking core in containing Josh Jacobs coming off a hat trick against the Panthers.
"They have a very strong defense," said Jacobs. "Their linebacking core is very fundamental. It's hard to make them not do their job, so I expect them to be where they're supposed to be on runs and on passes, but at the end of the day it comes down to effort and who wants it more so that's a battle I look forward to having."
Get a unique perspective of the Raiders' Week 1 win against the Panthers by viewing director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from this past Sunday.