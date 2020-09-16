Derek Carr & Josh Jacobs excited for first game at Allegiant Stadium, will have their hands full vs. Saints

Sep 16, 2020 at 01:30 PM
After overcoming Christian McCaffrey, two injured right tackles, and terrible humidity, the Silver and Black were able to leave Carolina with their first win in franchise history as the Las Vegas Raiders.

After a stellar performance by the offense, totaling 388 total yards against the Panthers' defense, the Raiders return to Las Vegas for their first game ever in Allegiant Stadium on Monday Night Football.

"I love this city, moved out here after the season, and fell in love with it," said Derek Carr regarding playing his first game in Las Vegas. "We wish our city here of Las Vegas, we wish they could experience it here with us, I'm sure they'll be around somewhere. I'm sure there will be a certain street or strip they'll be on that our fans will be at."

Snickers player of the week Josh Jacobs is also extremely excited to play his first game in Allegiant Stadium for the city of Las Vegas.

"Obviously it means a lot, not only to us but to our fans in this community," said Josh Jacobs. Obviously, we want to get a win especially with it being our first time in this stadium, so it's going to be huge."

The young Raiders will have their hands full in their first home game against an experienced, proven New Orleans Saints defense. The Saints are also coming off an impressive win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, holding six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady to a 34.9 quarterback rating, picking him off twice and sacking him three times.

The Raiders offensive line is coming off an incredible game that saw Derek Carr leave the game untouched being sacked zero times. The biggest challenge at the line of scrimmage for the offensive line will be holding off five-time pro-bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan, which Derek Carr has become familiar with.

"Their D-line is disruptive," said Carr regarding the Saints defense. "Obviously we know about Cam Jordan but all those guys; they can all get to the passer and disrupt a game so we have our hands full come Monday night but again excited for the challenge."

Another player the Raiders will be keeping on their radar is linebacker Demario Davis. Davis finished with six tackles and a sack against the Buccaneers and has the huge task of guiding the rest of the Saints' linebacking core in containing Josh Jacobs coming off a hat trick against the Panthers.

"They have a very strong defense," said Jacobs. "Their linebacking core is very fundamental. It's hard to make them not do their job, so I expect them to be where they're supposed to be on runs and on passes, but at the end of the day it comes down to effort and who wants it more so that's a battle I look forward to having."

Silver and Black and White: Week 1 vs. Panthers

Get a unique perspective of the Raiders' Week 1 win against the Panthers by viewing director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from this past Sunday.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten's (82) jersey hangs in the locker room prior to the Raiders arrival for their regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten's (82) jersey hangs in the locker room prior to the Raiders arrival for their regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Las Vegas Raiders assistant equipment manager Danny Molina in the locker room before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
Las Vegas Raiders assistant equipment manager Danny Molina in the locker room before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) jersey hangs in the locker room prior to the Raiders arrival for their regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) jersey hangs in the locker room prior to the Raiders arrival for their regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

A view of Bank of America Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
A view of Bank of America Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) arrives to the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) arrives to the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the bench before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the bench before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock and alumnus George Atkinson on the field before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock and alumnus George Atkinson on the field before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) on the sideline as a recording of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" is played before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) on the sideline as a recording of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" is played before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the sideline as a recording of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" is played before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the sideline as a recording of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" is played before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

The Las Vegas Raiders during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
The Las Vegas Raiders during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

An ankle gets taped on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
An ankle gets taped on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates after making a 23-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates after making a 23-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

The Las Vegas Raiders return to the field to start the third quarter during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
The Las Vegas Raiders return to the field to start the third quarter during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

