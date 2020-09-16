Derek Carr & Josh Jacobs excited for first game at Allegiant Stadium, will have their hands full vs. Saints

The young Raiders will have their hands full in their first home game against an experienced, proven New Orleans Saints defense. The Saints are also coming off an impressive win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, holding six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady to a 34.9 quarterback rating, picking him off twice and sacking him three times.

The Raiders offensive line is coming off an incredible game that saw Derek Carr leave the game untouched being sacked zero times. The biggest challenge at the line of scrimmage for the offensive line will be holding off five-time pro-bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan, which Derek Carr has become familiar with.

"Their D-line is disruptive," said Carr regarding the Saints defense. "Obviously we know about Cam Jordan but all those guys; they can all get to the passer and disrupt a game so we have our hands full come Monday night but again excited for the challenge."

Another player the Raiders will be keeping on their radar is linebacker Demario Davis. Davis finished with six tackles and a sack against the Buccaneers and has the huge task of guiding the rest of the Saints' linebacking core in containing Josh Jacobs coming off a hat trick against the Panthers.