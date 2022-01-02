'We're finding a way': Carr authors yet another game-winning comeback

The team as a whole has gotten back to playing the complementary football seen out of them to start out the season: a relentless pass rush on defense grinding it out and getting it done, so the offense has more time on the field.

For his part, Carr believes having the same mentality in each player in the locker room benefits the team's tenacious spirit on the gridiron – a mentality that runs deep in the Raiders history: Just win, baby.

"Is the season over because our head coach is gone? Is the season over because our receiver is gone, our corner is gone? At the end of the day, we have a job to do. ... No one's going to come feel sorry for you," Carr said. "No one's going to come pat you on the back and tell you it's going to be OK. It's not OK; we've got to win.

"I think it's that mentality that we keep speaking into existence that when things happen, if I throw a pick, defense doesn't care. They don't even blink. They go out and they don't even let points happen. You get the ball back, and you're still right there in it."

There's one more game to go, and if the Raiders get that final win, they're playing in the playoffs – a first for many of these young players, including Carr.