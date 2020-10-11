Derek Carr outshines Patrick Mahomes en route to his coveted win at Arrowhead

"I give Derek a lot of credit," Gruden said postgame. "He's been through a lot here as a Raider, this was certainly a big win for him, but hopefully we've got a lot more big wins ahead of him."

Earlier in the week, Carr explained why the Raiders-Chiefs rivalry hasn't been much of a rivalry over the past decade. Before today, the Chiefs had a record of 28-2 against AFC West opponents over their last 30 games. Even though Carr is overjoyed with today's outcome, he knows a lot still needs to be done to make this a rivalry once again.

"We have to win football games against these guys to make it a rivalry," Carr said. "I know everybody talks about the history and all that kind of stuff — George Atkinson talked about it to the team yesterday in the team meeting — but we have to make it a rivalry and we have to win games like this to make it a rivalry."

Carr's surrounding cast played lights out all day, with Henry Ruggs III leading all receivers with 118 yards and his first career touchdown. The former Fresno State Bulldog connected on a pair of deep touchdowns, unafraid to take a shot for it all. Knowing he has weapons who can win their matchups, Carr's confidence in the offense is sky high.

"To have the knowledge as a quarterback to know that you have a guy who runs 4.1 or 4.2 and the knowledge that, not only that, but he knows which route to run, and he knows if we get the look we want to get, he can win, having that confidence it doesn't matter what's going on with anything else," Carr explained. "As long as I sit there and make my read we have a chance to make that play. As it unfolds and you throw the ball it's like, 'I like this.'"