Tuesday, May 26, 2020 01:17 PM

Derek Carr posts footage of desert workouts with his receivers

No. 4 has had a busy offseason.

Along with moving to Las Vegas and stepping up his online gaming, Derek Carr has opened up a window through his personal Youtube page to give fans a better idea of what his life is like.

On Monday, he showcased a little bit of the work he's put in to his quarterbacking with a video of him working out with his wide receivers. Zay Jones, Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller are all in the mix out in the desert.

With first-round draft pick Henry Ruggs III also now on board, Carr will have plenty of weapons to target in 2020.

Top Shots: QB Derek Carr

Take a look back at the best photos of QB Derek Carr from the Silver and Black's 2019 season.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season game against the Denver Broncos.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season game against the Denver Broncos.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after a touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after a touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) before the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) before the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates on the field following the regular season game against the Chicago Bears.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates on the field following the regular season game against the Chicago Bears.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season game against the Green Bay Packers.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season game against the Green Bay Packers.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the regular season game against the Detroit Lions.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the regular season game against the Detroit Lions.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season game against the Detroit Lions.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season game against the Detroit Lions.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after throwing a 9-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Detroit Lions.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after throwing a 9-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Detroit Lions.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) dives into the end zone on a 3-yard touchdown run during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) dives into the end zone on a 3-yard touchdown run during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) drops backs to pass during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) drops backs to pass during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes to tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes to tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back DeAndré Washington (33) during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back DeAndré Washington (33) during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes as guard Gabe Jackson (66) blocks during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes as guard Gabe Jackson (66) blocks during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates with the fans after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates with the fans after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Advertising