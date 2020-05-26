Derek Carr posts footage of desert workouts with his receivers

No. 4 has had a busy offseason.
Along with moving to Las Vegas and stepping up his online gaming, Derek Carr has opened up a window through his personal Youtube page to give fans a better idea of what his life is like.
On Monday, he showcased a little bit of the work he's put in to his quarterbacking with a video of him working out with his wide receivers. Zay Jones, Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller are all in the mix out in the desert.
With first-round draft pick Henry Ruggs III also now on board, Carr will have plenty of weapons to target in 2020.
