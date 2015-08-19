Derek Carr Talks Rod Streater, Goals For Second Preseason Game

"They sometimes get a better view of something. They'll know what the play is and they'll know that I'm not even going to look to the left. They knew versus some coverages, I'm over here on the right and just so I know on that coverage they'll watch the left side. I'll ask them what they saw back there, in case we run so-and-so. They'll say, 'Oh yeah, we saw this and this.' Now when I go back to that, I'll know I've already seen it because they've seen it for me."

YOU WANT TO STAY CLEAN AND EFFICIENT

Leading up to the team's first preseason game against the St. Louis Rams, Carr spoke about the importance of playing clean football.

Now as the team prepares for their next matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, Carr's message remains the same, but this week he'd like to see a little more efficiency from the Silver and Black.

"You want to continue to stay clean but you want it to be more efficient. You want to make sure the little mental errors, we had a couple on offense, the percentage that we want to be at as an offense as a whole was just above our goal. We want to get that down. Some of them aren't drastic things, but they are things that make a difference. We want to make sure we clean that up."

BATTLING BRIDGEWATER

Carr and Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater were selected just three slots apart in the 2014 NFL Draft, and as such, they will probably be compared for the entirety of their NFL careers.

Carr spoke about Bridgewater as both a person and as a quarterback.

"Teddy is a great guy, very quiet. Spent time with him at the combine and all those things. I just know that he is a great competitor and a great quarterback. I wish him the world of success, except when we play him. I definitely root for the guy because he's a good person. I definitely respect that."

PRAISE FOR THE OFFENSIVE LINE

Throughout camp, the left side of the Raiders offensive line has garnered praise both internally as well as from the national media.

While Carr has been thrilled with what he has seen from the offensive linemen, he made sure to praise the entirety of the line, not just the left side.