Despite Mistakes Carr Wants Ball in His Hands with Game on the Line

The Raiders were leading the Chiefs 20-14 with the ball on the Kansas City 33 when the wheels came off. A screen pass intended for Roy Helu, Jr., was intercepted and returned the Raiders 2-yard line. A pass was picked off by a defender who wasn't covering the intended receiver, and a third was intercepted after a diving Amari Cooper was unable to haul the pass in.

"The one that sticks out to me is the first one. The other two are like the most unfortunate things that could happen. Guys playing man coverage on someone that I'm not throwing the ball to and gets one. Stuff like that just hurts," Carr said. "The first one is me learning. I don't have to make every play. I don't have to try and do everything like I was trying to do. I hurt my team when I tried to do that. I tried to make some heroic play and do all that when I didn't need to. I learned a lot from it. It hurt. It'll be instilled in my mind for a long time. Hopefully I'll just continue to learn from it and not do that going forward."

Carr said that despite what happened against the Chiefs, his approach, demeanor and personality remain the same.

"It's not fun to watch on film. It's not fun to think about. For me to bounce back, it's easy. Like I've told you guys before, it doesn't matter how good it is or how bad it is, I'll always be the same guy," Carr said. "Does it suck, does it sting? Do I lay awake thinking about it? Absolutely. It's not for selfish reasons. I just feel the hurt of my team. That's what hurts me. It's not that I feel sad or anything like that – I could care less how I feel. I just don't like other people feeling that way."

Carr, who says his object in everything he does is to win, uses a basketball analogy to describe the fourth-quarter situations in which he often finds himself.