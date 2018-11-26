Despite loss, Raiders' two interceptions show growth in the secondary

The former Raiders first-round pick has had a strong showing in 2018, hauling in two interceptions of his own, including a pick-six, and he attributes that to his ability to stay healthy this season.

"Health is the biggest thing for me, but I'm just going out there and playing free," he explained. "Letting it fly, just reading my keys, and doing what I gotta do to hold my island down."

The Silver and Black have a relatively young core, but the team has plenty of experienced veterans among them to share their wisdom. Nelson was the recipient of one of the two batted passes that resulted in interceptions, and he thinks it was simply just a product of people doing their jobs in unison.

"Guys made plays on the ball, and everybody was in the right spot," he told reporters postgame. "That's what makes you win games, just try to create turnovers. Like I said, we've been doing a good job of doing that, it just didn't go our way this week."

As I mentioned earlier, there's always a silver lining, and even at 2-9 the team is finding ways to stay positive. Nelson is proud of the way he and his teammates played Sunday, they just have to do it for a full 60 minutes.

"There's always positives, we're playing good and trying to get better each week," he said. "It didn't go our way this week, like I said, we've got to come back and watch the film to see what we did good in the running game, and what we didn't do in the passing game. We just have to keep playing to try and finish strong this year."