Devontae Booker's hard work pays off with spot on the 53-man roster

Booker had serious odds to beat coming into the Raiders running back competition in Training Camp, having to compete with versatile back Jalen Richard, seven-year veteran Theo Riddick and Raiders third-round pick Lynn Bowden Jr. After releasing Theo Riddick and trading Bowden to the Miami Dolphins on September 5, Booker was able to make the 53-man roster for the Raiders and secure a spot as a backup running back for Josh Jacobs with Richard.

"Just me coming here and working my butt off and us really not having a full offseason with the team and everything, it says a lot about just my work ethic," said Booker. "My expectations for the team is just to get better each day and go out there and just compete and have fun."

With him signing to the Raiders, Booker will also have two opportunities to go up against his former team that drafted him in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. Booker however confirmed there will be no love lost when he steps on the field to face his former team.