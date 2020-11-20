Dig into Sunday Night Football: Learn to make pork with plantains, sausage and polenta corn dogs

A monster divisional game on Sunday night demands a monster appetite.
Satisfy your hunger with these creative gameday recipes courtesy of chefs Cherven Desauguste and Gina Marinelli, the daughter of defensive line coach Rod Marinelli and an executive chef partner at La Strega in Las Vegas. The two took to the Today show to demonstrate their culinary chops.
Representing the Chiefs, Desauguste prepared pork shoulder with fried plantains, while for the Raiders, Marinelli made sausage and polenta corn dogs.