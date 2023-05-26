'Don't look back, don't look forward': How Thayer Munford Jr. has found peace within himself

The Raiders' first victory of the season against the Broncos didn't soothe Munford's mind. He was found himself inside of a mental hell, with 13 games remaining in the season. One thing became clear to him: he needed help.

Football had always been an outlet for the 6-foot-6, 320-pounder. He describes himself as an introvert, but on the football field he's able to transform into a brash, bruising player, imposing his will on others. He was a highly touted four-star recruit hailing from Cincinnati, Ohio. Early in his football career, he was going out with the mission of "trying to hurt somebody the best I could, because I had all this built up energy I didn't know how to control."

He credits his parents for helping him navigate his pent-up aggression on the field. However, as he left for college and ultimately the NFL, it became an extremely difficult task to control. He realized his support circle had to go beyond his parents.

"Jermaine Eluemunor, Kolton Miller and Andre James – they really helped me out forget about football," Munford said. "I didn't bring much up to them, but made me forget about football. I also talked about some of my family stuff with Dylan Parham. We're draft classmates and going through some of the same stuff. He would just tell me, 'It would be all good, it's our rookie year and we don't know how to handle stuff quite yet. Let's just take it one day at a time.'

"[Assistant offensive line coach] Cam Clemmons and Jean Fajardo, our team psychologist – they helped me out so much mentally. For a couple of weeks after that Broncos game I was not in the a good place at all. So they scheduled for us to have meetings every day after practice to see where I was, and if it wasn't good we'd talk about it. And outside of football I'd talk to my fiancé and she definitely helped me out a lot with certain things. DeAngelo Shears and Montelle Sanders [in player engagement], they also knew what was going on with me mentally.