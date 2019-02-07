Donald Penn appears on NFL Total Access to break down film, talk Raiders football

You know Donald Penn as a tackle for the Oakland Raiders, but Wednesday the Pro Bowl offensive lineman took his game to the NFL Network set. It's not the first time he's made an appearance on the NFL Total Access, but during this visit, Penn showed his ability to break down film, and it was interesting to hear the big man share his analysis on the Super Bowl matchup between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams.
Watch below:
While visiting NFL Total Access, Penn also took a moment to talk about quarterback Derek Carr and the relationship he shares with Head Coach Jon Gruden.
"Their relationship is so good," Penn said. "They work together so well."
Penn struggled with injuries for the majority of the 2018 season, but he's been vocal about his dedication to coming back stronger than before. When he's on the field, there's a noticeable difference in Carr's protection, but even though he wasn't physically able to help his QB, Penn did all he could to help mentor rookie tackles Kolton Miller and Brandon Parker.
Penn and the rest of his teammates won't report for Organized Team Activities for a few months, but that doesn't mean we won't see him talking shop on NFL Network again between now and then.