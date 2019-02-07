Donald Penn appears on NFL Total Access to break down film, talk Raiders football

Feb 07, 2019 at 10:10 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff
nfln-penn-thumb-020719

You know Donald Penn as a tackle for the Oakland Raiders, but Wednesday the Pro Bowl offensive lineman took his game to the NFL Network set. It's not the first time he's made an appearance on the NFL Total Access, but during this visit, Penn showed his ability to break down film, and it was interesting to hear the big man share his analysis on the Super Bowl matchup between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams.

Watch below:

While visiting NFL Total Access, Penn also took a moment to talk about quarterback Derek Carr and the relationship he shares with Head Coach Jon Gruden.

"Their relationship is so good," Penn said. "They work together so well."

Penn struggled with injuries for the majority of the 2018 season, but he's been vocal about his dedication to coming back stronger than before. When he's on the field, there's a noticeable difference in Carr's protection, but even though he wasn't physically able to help his QB, Penn did all he could to help mentor rookie tackles Kolton Miller and Brandon Parker.

Penn and the rest of his teammates won't report for Organized Team Activities for a few months, but that doesn't mean we won't see him talking shop on NFL Network again between now and then.

Related Content

news

Madden family announces list of speakers for John Madden Public Memorial

In addition, there will be video tributes as well as musical performances at RingCentral Coliseum on February 14th in honor of the late NFL legend.
news

How to Watch NFL Honors: Cliff Branch, Richard Seymour on verge of Hall of Fame

The show includes the announcement of the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide and the reveal of the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Just Two Kids From Ohio: 'Kindred spirits' McDaniels and Ziegler continue to build upon decades of friendship

The duo have a few roster areas they'll need to address, but one thing the two won't lack in their quest to improve the Silver and Black is chemistry.
news

Maxx Crosby takes home Pro Bowl Defensive MVP as AFC gets the win in Las Vegas

Crosby, in his Pro Bowl debut, was selected as the game's defensive MVP with two sacks and three pass deflections.
Advertising