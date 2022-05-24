Duron Harmon wants to 'pay it forward' to his teammates, family and the autistic community

The 31-year-old has duties and responsibilities he takes even more seriously than football – being a father. Harmon has four children and describes being a father as "the greatest gift a man could ever receive."

Harmon invests a lot of time into his family, recognizing that it's "way more important than football." He also stated that "as much as I love and enjoy this game, I know there will be a time where I won't be able to go out and play football. But I'll be a father forever."

Along with football and his family, Harmon is passionate about raising awareness for autism. He wants to specialize in helping autistic children in impoverished communities whose families can't afford the best resources. Harmon's nephew is on the autism spectrum and has been an inspirational to him in the fight to raise awareness.

"I don't think I've ever met any child with autism who was similar to the other. Each case is completely different and the range of the spectrum is so big," said Harmon. "And that's why we need to continue to raise awareness to keep garnering information, keep raising awareness, keep finding new resources and new techniques.