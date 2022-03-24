Raiders sign S Duron Harmon

Mar 24, 2022 at 03:48 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Duron Harmon_1920x1080

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent S Duron Harmon, the club announced Thursday.

Harmon enters his 10th NFL season and first with the Silver and Black after making stops with the Atlanta Falcons (2021), Detroit Lions (2020) and New England Patriots (2013-19), who originally selected him in the third round (91st overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. The 6-foot, 205-pound safety has appeared in 144 games with 62 starts in his career, totaling 305 tackles (228 solo), 21 interceptions, 38 passes defensed, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

Last season, Harmon started all 17 games with the Falcons, recording 64 tackles (42), two interceptions and five passes defensed.

A native of Magnolia, Del., Harmon played four seasons at Rutgers (2009-12), appearing in 50 games with 27 starts. He earned All-Big East First Team honors as a junior and senior.

Photos: New Raiders S Duron Harmon

View photos of new Raiders safety Duron Harmon in action.

S Duron Harmon Previous teams: New England Patriots (2013-2019), Detroit Lions (2020), Atlanta Falcons (2021)
1 / 15

S Duron Harmon
Previous teams: New England Patriots (2013-2019), Detroit Lions (2020), Atlanta Falcons (2021)

Associated Press
S Duron Harmon Previous teams: New England Patriots (2013-2019), Detroit Lions (2020), Atlanta Falcons (2021)
2 / 15

S Duron Harmon
Previous teams: New England Patriots (2013-2019), Detroit Lions (2020), Atlanta Falcons (2021)

Steven Senne/Associated Press
S Duron Harmon Previous teams: New England Patriots (2013-2019), Detroit Lions (2020), Atlanta Falcons (2021)
3 / 15

S Duron Harmon
Previous teams: New England Patriots (2013-2019), Detroit Lions (2020), Atlanta Falcons (2021)

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
S Duron Harmon Previous teams: New England Patriots (2013-2019), Detroit Lions (2020), Atlanta Falcons (2021)
4 / 15

S Duron Harmon
Previous teams: New England Patriots (2013-2019), Detroit Lions (2020), Atlanta Falcons (2021)

Don Wright/Associated Press
S Duron Harmon Previous teams: New England Patriots (2013-2019), Detroit Lions (2020), Atlanta Falcons (2021)
5 / 15

S Duron Harmon
Previous teams: New England Patriots (2013-2019), Detroit Lions (2020), Atlanta Falcons (2021)

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
S Duron Harmon Previous teams: New England Patriots (2013-2019), Detroit Lions (2020), Atlanta Falcons (2021)
6 / 15

S Duron Harmon
Previous teams: New England Patriots (2013-2019), Detroit Lions (2020), Atlanta Falcons (2021)

Nick Wass/Associated Press
S Duron Harmon Previous teams: New England Patriots (2013-2019), Detroit Lions (2020), Atlanta Falcons (2021)
7 / 15

S Duron Harmon
Previous teams: New England Patriots (2013-2019), Detroit Lions (2020), Atlanta Falcons (2021)

Nick Wass/Associated Press
S Duron Harmon Previous teams: New England Patriots (2013-2019), Detroit Lions (2020), Atlanta Falcons (2021)
8 / 15

S Duron Harmon
Previous teams: New England Patriots (2013-2019), Detroit Lions (2020), Atlanta Falcons (2021)

Winslow Townson/Associated Press
S Duron Harmon Previous teams: New England Patriots (2013-2019), Detroit Lions (2020), Atlanta Falcons (2021)
9 / 15

S Duron Harmon
Previous teams: New England Patriots (2013-2019), Detroit Lions (2020), Atlanta Falcons (2021)

David Berding/Associated Press
S Duron Harmon Previous teams: New England Patriots (2013-2019), Detroit Lions (2020), Atlanta Falcons (2021)
10 / 15

S Duron Harmon
Previous teams: New England Patriots (2013-2019), Detroit Lions (2020), Atlanta Falcons (2021)

Steve Luciano/Associated Press
S Duron Harmon Previous teams: New England Patriots (2013-2019), Detroit Lions (2020), Atlanta Falcons (2021)
11 / 15

S Duron Harmon
Previous teams: New England Patriots (2013-2019), Detroit Lions (2020), Atlanta Falcons (2021)

Gary McCullough/Associated Press
S Duron Harmon Previous teams: New England Patriots (2013-2019), Detroit Lions (2020), Atlanta Falcons (2021)
12 / 15

S Duron Harmon
Previous teams: New England Patriots (2013-2019), Detroit Lions (2020), Atlanta Falcons (2021)

Danny Karnik/Associated Press
S Duron Harmon Previous teams: New England Patriots (2013-2019), Detroit Lions (2020), Atlanta Falcons (2021)
13 / 15

S Duron Harmon
Previous teams: New England Patriots (2013-2019), Detroit Lions (2020), Atlanta Falcons (2021)

Joshua Bessex/Associated Press
S Duron Harmon Previous teams: New England Patriots (2013-2019), Detroit Lions (2020), Atlanta Falcons (2021)
14 / 15

S Duron Harmon
Previous teams: New England Patriots (2013-2019), Detroit Lions (2020), Atlanta Falcons (2021)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press
S Duron Harmon Previous teams: New England Patriots (2013-2019), Detroit Lions (2020), Atlanta Falcons (2021)
15 / 15

S Duron Harmon
Previous teams: New England Patriots (2013-2019), Detroit Lions (2020), Atlanta Falcons (2021)

Joshua Bessex/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders sign LB Jayon Brown

Brown joins the Silver and Black after spending the past five seasons with the Tennessee Titans (2017-21), who originally selected him in the fifth round (155th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign DT Vernon Butler

The Panthers' 2016 first-round draft pick (30th overall) has appeared in 76 games over his career, recording 106 tackles, eight sacks, three passes defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
news

Raiders sign DT Kyle Peko

In 2021, Peko played in eight games with three starts for Tennessee, setting career highs with 10 tackles (seven), two sacks and one forced fumble.
news

Raiders sign WR Demarcus Robinson

Robinson joins the Raiders after spending his first six seasons with the Kansas City, helping the Chiefs to six postseason appearances.
news

Raiders sign TE Jacob Hollister

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end, joins the Silver and Black after stops with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2019-20) and New England Patriots (2017-18). 
news

Raiders sign LB Kyler Fackrell

The linebacker has appeared in 86 games with 19 starts over his career, totaling 143 tackles, 23.5 sacks, one interception, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
news

Raiders sign T Brandon Parker

Parker rejoins the Silver and Black after originally being selected by the club in the third round (65th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign LB Micah Kiser

Kiser joins the Silver and Black after spending time with the Denver Broncos (2021) and Los Angeles Rams (2018-21), who originally selected him in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign QB Garrett Gilbert

Over his career, Gilbert has appeared in eight games with two starts, completing 43-of-75 attempts for 477 yards with one touchdown against one interception for a passer rating of 75.3.
news

Raiders acquire Pro Bowl WR Davante Adams

As part of the trade terms, Las Vegas will send the Packers the team's first- and second-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign RB Ameer Abdullah

The running back has appeared in 91 career games with 23 starts, totaling 409 carries for 1,574 yards and six touchdowns.
Advertising