Raiders sign S Duron Harmon

Harmon enters his 10th NFL season and first with the Silver and Black after making stops with the Atlanta Falcons (2021), Detroit Lions (2020) and New England Patriots (2013-19), who originally selected him in the third round (91st overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. The 6-foot, 205-pound safety has appeared in 144 games with 62 starts in his career, totaling 305 tackles (228 solo), 21 interceptions, 38 passes defensed, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.