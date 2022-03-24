Raiders sign S Duron Harmon

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent S Duron Harmon, the club announced Thursday.
Harmon enters his 10th NFL season and first with the Silver and Black after making stops with the Atlanta Falcons (2021), Detroit Lions (2020) and New England Patriots (2013-19), who originally selected him in the third round (91st overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. The 6-foot, 205-pound safety has appeared in 144 games with 62 starts in his career, totaling 305 tackles (228 solo), 21 interceptions, 38 passes defensed, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.
Last season, Harmon started all 17 games with the Falcons, recording 64 tackles (42), two interceptions and five passes defensed.
A native of Magnolia, Del., Harmon played four seasons at Rutgers (2009-12), appearing in 50 games with 27 starts. He earned All-Big East First Team honors as a junior and senior.
