Eric Allen, Albert Lewis named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023

Nov 22, 2022 at 11:04 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

AllenLewis_thumb_112222

Cornerbacks Eric Allen and Albert Lewis have reached the next round in their paths to Canton.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 28 modern-era players who have been selected as semifinalists for the Class of 2023. Of those 28 are two who have cemented their legacies in the Silver and Black.

Both Allen and Lewis have previously been semifinalists – Allen has been selected the past two years and Lewis once in 2013.

Allen, currently a television analyst for the Raiders, played four seasons in the Silver and Black where he picked off 15 interceptions, returning three for touchdowns, and recorded 40 pass deflections. Lewis played five seasons with the Raiders and logged four interceptions, six forced fumbles and eight sacks in that span.

The 28 semifinalists will be reduced to 15 finalists before the final voting process for the Class of 2023 in February.

For the full list of semifinalists, click here.

Related Content

news

Game Preview: Raiders get set for Week 12 battle against the Seahawks

Another road trip is on tap for the Silver and Black as they travel to Seattle.

news

Three-and-out: Bucky Brooks' observations from Raiders' Week 11 win

Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams put the offense on their backs as the leaders of a unit that flashes explosive potential, writes Brooks.

news

Maxx Crosby nominated for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Crosby will represent the Las Vegas Raiders for the annual award which recognizes players that exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders stand after win in Denver?

Take a look at the latest power rankings from around the media following the Raiders' Week 11 win over the Broncos.

Advertising