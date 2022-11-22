Eric Allen, Albert Lewis named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023

Cornerbacks Eric Allen and Albert Lewis have reached the next round in their paths to Canton.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 28 modern-era players who have been selected as semifinalists for the Class of 2023. Of those 28 are two who have cemented their legacies in the Silver and Black.

Both Allen and Lewis have previously been semifinalists – Allen has been selected the past two years and Lewis once in 2013.

Allen, currently a television analyst for the Raiders, played four seasons in the Silver and Black where he picked off 15 interceptions, returning three for touchdowns, and recorded 40 pass deflections. Lewis played five seasons with the Raiders and logged four interceptions, six forced fumbles and eight sacks in that span.

The 28 semifinalists will be reduced to 15 finalists before the final voting process for the Class of 2023 in February.