ESPN Announces Monday Night Football Crew

When Week 1 arrives, the Oakland Raiders will be taking the field on one of the biggest stages in the NFL landscape, Monday Night Football.

There are several reasons as to why this is significant.

First, Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden is returning to the sideline after spending the last eight years in the broadcast booth working for ESPN as a color analyst on MNF. Not to mention, it'll be Gruden's first time facing his former pupil, and now-Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay, who had a very successful first season with the team in 2017.