ESPN Announces Monday Night Football Crew

When Week 1 arrives, the Oakland Raiders will be taking the field on one of the biggest stages in the NFL landscape, Monday Night Football.
There are several reasons as to why this is significant.
First, Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden is returning to the sideline after spending the last eight years in the broadcast booth working for ESPN as a color analyst on MNF. Not to mention, it'll be Gruden's first time facing his former pupil, and now-Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay, who had a very successful first season with the team in 2017.
There won't be a lack of storylines come Week 1, and one of the main topics of conversation will be the new broadcast crew for MNF. Thursday, ESPN announced who will be the new faces of the primetime Monday night gig, as it will feature former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten as the color analyst, accompanied by Booger McFarland as a field analyst, Joe Tessitore as the play-by-play voice, and Lisa Salters will return as the sideline reporter.
The first time the Raiders ever appeared on MNF was on October 19, 1970 against the Washington Redskins in a 34-20 win. Overall, the Silver and Black own a record of 40-27-1 on MNF, and will face a Rams team that finished 11-5, and won the NFC West a season ago.
Kickoff starts at 7:20 p.m. PST on ESPN, I doubt you'll want to miss it.