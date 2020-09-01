ESPN predicts Josh Jacobs will be one of the best 100 players in 2020

Sep 01, 2020 at 10:40 AM
Raiders.com Staff
Even though he was the first running back off the board in the 2019 NFL Draft, Josh Jacobs still managed to surprise some people in his rookie season.

His burst, vision and toughness made him one of the hardest backs in the league to bring down, and it was clear he was turning heads before being shut down with an injury late in the season.

In Year Two, Jacobs won't have the luxury of surprising anyone. He's shooting up fantasy draft boards and preseason best-of lists. The latest accolade comes from ESPN, who predicts he'll be one of the top 100 best players in the NFL in 2020.

What they had to say:

In rushing for a franchise rookie record of 1,150 yards, Jacobs set a high bar for himself. Then he went even higher, saying he wants to catch 60 passes in 2020. That's unlikely, though Las Vegas is betting on his continued ascent as a premier feature back. His preternatural field vision and deceptive power make it a winning wager.

He was the only Raider on the list, though, and if this offense operates to its full potential, he won't be the alone on the 2021 list.

Top Shots: RB Josh Jacobs

Take a look back at the best photos of RB Josh Jacobs from his rookie season with the Silver and Black.

