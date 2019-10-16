Even with constant changes out wide, Derek Carr is playing a quality brand of football

The Oakland Raiders have played five games, and during those five games, six different wide receivers have earned a start on Jon Gruden's offense.

To put it another way, Derek Carr has already completed passes to 13 players in 2019, compared to 17 all of last season, and only three of the wide receivers currently active were on the team's initial 53-man roster following the conclusion of the preseason.

With a bevy of injuries to Tyrell Williams and Dwayne Harris among others, the Silver and Black's receiving corps has seemingly changed from week to week, and there hasn't been much consistency – if any – for Derek Carr to find out wide.

"I think the most stability I had was when we had Seth [Roberts], Amari [Cooper] and 'Crab' [Michael Crabtree] two years, and that was pretty fun, but it is what it is, man," said Carr. "At the end of the day, no one cares in this league. You have to go out and perform football games, and that's number one… To be honest with you, it's kind of exciting. I love the challenge. I wish it wasn't the case, but I do like the challenge, because no one expected us in Indy or against Chicago to be able to throw the ball, or do anything, and we were able to go out there and play some good football. It is a fun challenge."

As Carr said, even without the benefit of a constant set of wide receivers, the Raiders' starting quarterback has played a quality brand of football as of late; he hasn't thrown an interception since Week 3, and over the past two weeks, he's completed nearly 73 percent of his passes.