Event hosted by the Adelson Educational Campus honored the late Sheldon G. Adelson and Mark Davis

Mar 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Levi Edwards

The late Sheldon Adelson was not only a game changer for the city of Las Vegas, but for the Silver and Black.

Adelson and Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis were recently acknowledged during a "Game Changer" presentation at Wynn Las Vegas, which also celebrated the Adelson Educational Campus. The invite-only event was attended by nearly 1,200 guests who all came together to honor the legacy of Adelson and celebrate the future with Davis.

Former Wynn President Marilyn Spiegel and her husband Tom Spiegel, chairman of the board of the Adelson Educational Campus, hosted the event, which included a conversation on-stage with Davis. Those in the audience were treated to various displays representing the Adelson School, Las Vegas Raiders and Las Vegas Aces. Adelson panels represented Sheldon's life, as well as the Adelson Educational Campus as a game changer. Raiders panels captured the spirit of the Raiders, showcased the relocation to Las Vegas and recognized the Davis family's contributions to the franchise and on a larger scale, the football world.

Davis credited Adelson for his contributions to bringing the Raiders to Las Vegas, a city he said his father Al was always fond of. Davis was first introduced to Adelson through former Raiders running back Napoleon McCallum, who also attended the "Game Changer" event.

"I think all of us in this room owe Sheldon, Miriam, and the entire Adelson family a great, great big thanks for everything they've done for us," Davis said. "Whether it's building some of the biggest convention centers in the world or the philanthropy and everything else, and I'm just so proud to be associated with them."

Adelson was represented by his widow, Dr. Miriam Adelson, inspirational philanthropist and medical expert. Dr. Adelson lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch during the Raiders' 2021 preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, the first game at Allegiant Stadium with fans in attendance.

"My husband Sheldon built a business empire," said Miriam Adelson. "He invented new industries. He reshaped entire skylines with his genius. And my soulmate Sheldon also [helped] better the lives of countless people around the world. His philanthropy help preserve Jewish history and protected the Jewish future."

The Raiders' relocation to Las Vegas transformed the professional sports landscape in the city forever. Sheldon's vision as a businessman, investor, political donor, philanthropist and founder and CEO of the Las Vegas Sands Corporation has had a lasting impact in Las Vegas. There is an unparalleled commitment to excellence displayed by both Adelson and Davis.

"[T]hrough teamwork, and everybody involved and all the people in Las Vegas that have welcomed us and everything, it was truly a team effort," Davis said. "And we do have, I think, the most magnificent stadium in the world here in Las Vegas."

Photos: Game Changer Event honoring the late Sheldon G. Adelson 

A Game Changer Event was held honoring the legacy of the late luxury resort developer and philanthropist, Sheldon G. Adelson, and the future of Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis and their impacts on the community.

