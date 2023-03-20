Event hosted by the Adelson Educational Campus honored the late Sheldon G. Adelson and Mark Davis

The late Sheldon Adelson was not only a game changer for the city of Las Vegas, but for the Silver and Black.

Adelson and Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis were recently acknowledged during a "Game Changer" presentation at Wynn Las Vegas, which also celebrated the Adelson Educational Campus. The invite-only event was attended by nearly 1,200 guests who all came together to honor the legacy of Adelson and celebrate the future with Davis.

Former Wynn President Marilyn Spiegel and her husband Tom Spiegel, chairman of the board of the Adelson Educational Campus, hosted the event, which included a conversation on-stage with Davis. Those in the audience were treated to various displays representing the Adelson School, Las Vegas Raiders and Las Vegas Aces. Adelson panels represented Sheldon's life, as well as the Adelson Educational Campus as a game changer. Raiders panels captured the spirit of the Raiders, showcased the relocation to Las Vegas and recognized the Davis family's contributions to the franchise and on a larger scale, the football world.