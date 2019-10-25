Expert Game Picks: Can the Raiders stop Watson and Hopkins?

Oct 25, 2019 at 09:30 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

The Oakland Raiders gave it their best against the Green Bay Packers last week, but Aaron Rodgers had one of his vintage performances, totaling six touchdowns and leading his team to victory; however, the Raiders have another chance this week to get back in the win column.

After trading Gareon Conley to the Houston Texans earlier this week, the Silver and Black will face their former first-round pick on Sunday at NRG Stadium. This is a big matchup for both teams, considering this game could define a wild card spot further down the road.

Let's take a look at what the experts have to say:

prisco-jlc-gp
brinson-richard-gp
bell-davis-gp
schwartz-bowen-gp
golic-graziano-gp
kimes-seifert-gp
sham-wingo-gp
smith-florio-gp

