Expert Game Picks: Joe Burrow and the Bengals come to Vegas for Week 11 matchup

It'll be a matchup to watch as the Raiders face quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals – who are coming off a bye week – at Allegiant Stadium in Week 11.
See what the experts predict below:
It'll be a matchup to watch as the Raiders face quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals – who are coming off a bye week – at Allegiant Stadium in Week 11.
See what the experts predict below:
The Silver and Black face the division rival Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football; take a look at who the experts are picking.
Coming off their bye week, the Raiders travel to New York to face the Giants; take a look at who the experts are picking.
After beating the division rival Broncos, the Raiders return to Vegas to face the Eagles; take a look at who the experts are picking.
The Raiders clash with the Broncos in Week 6; take a look at who the experts are picking.
The Raiders return home to take on the Chicago Bears; take a look at who the experts are picking.
The Silver and Black head to LA to face the Chargers on Monday Night Football; take a look at who the experts are picking.
After spoiling the Steelers' home opener, the Raiders return to Vegas for a rematch against the Dolphins; take a look at who the experts are picking.
The Silver and Black travel to Pittsburgh to face Big Ben and the Steelers; take a look at who the experts are picking.
The Raiders start 2021 against the Ravens in a primetime matchup at Allegiant Stadium; take a look at who the experts are picking.
The Raiders matchup against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 17; let's see who the experts are picking.