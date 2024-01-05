Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Broncos?

Jan 05, 2024 at 10:00 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.

NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah: Broncos

Colleen Wolfe: Raiders

Adam Rank: Raiders

Marcas Grant: Raiders

Marc Sessler: Raiders

Maurice Jones-Drew: Raiders

Grant Gordon: Raiders

Nick Shook: Raiders

Eric Edholm: Raiders

Kevin Patra: Raiders

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco: Raiders

Will Brinson: Raiders

Jared Dubin: Raiders

Ryan Wilson: Broncos

John Breech: Raiders

Tyler Sullivan: Raiders

Dave Richard: Raiders

Jamey Eisenberg: Raiders

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio: Broncos

Chris Simms: Broncos

Sports Illustrated

Albert Breer: Broncos

Mitch Goldich: Raiders

Claire Kuwana: Raiders

Gilberto Manzano: Raiders

Conor Orr: Broncos

John Pluym: Raiders

Matt Verderame: Raiders

Raiders-Broncos Pick

Nick Hennion, BetMGM

Raiders-Broncos Total Under 38 Points (-110)

Give the Raiders defense their flowers, as they've looked quite good at home under Antonio Pierce.

In five games at Allegiant Stadium under Pierce, they've held three teams to 12 or fewer points. The only exceptions? A stout Chiefs offense and a game where the Raiders established an insurmountable lead over the Chargers.

Plus, Las Vegas held the Broncos to only 16 points in their first meeting of the season.

The Broncos also amassed only 16 points against a bad Chargers team last week, so Denver's tally should prove low.

At the same time, this Denver defense has drastically improved.

In their first five games of the season, the Broncos ranked 32nd in EPA per play and 29th in defensive success rate.

Since Week 6, they're sixth in EPA per play and 16th in defensive success rate. Since Week 10, they're fifth and 14th, respectively, in those categories.

Plus, they held Las Vegas to only 17 points in the first meeting.

As a result, bettors should expect a low-scoring game Sunday in Las Vegas.

Click here for BetMGM’s football odds.

21+ only. NV Only. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. mgmresorts.com/gamesense.

Practice Photos: Thursday 1.4.24

The Raiders hit the practice field at Intermountain Health Performance Center to prepare for their Sunday matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce heads to practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
1 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce heads to practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the weight room during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 66

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the weight room during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the weight room during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 66

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the weight room during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the weight room during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 66

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the weight room during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end John Samuel Shenker (86) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders tight end John Samuel Shenker (86) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and cornerback Sam Webb (26) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and cornerback Sam Webb (26) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) and quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) and quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4), quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4), quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders returners coach and coaching assistant Danny Amendola during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders returners coach and coaching assistant Danny Amendola during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end E.J. Jenkins (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders tight end E.J. Jenkins (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) and guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) and guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center, Thursday, January 4, 2024, in Henderson, Nev.
33 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center, Thursday, January 4, 2024, in Henderson, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
34 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
35 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
36 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
37 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
38 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
39 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
40 / 66

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
41 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
42 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
43 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
44 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
45 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
46 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
47 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
48 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59), linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
49 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59), linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
50 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
51 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
52 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
53 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
54 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
55 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
56 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
57 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
58 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
59 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
60 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
61 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
62 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
63 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A view from Intermountain Health Performance Center during practice.
64 / 66

A view from Intermountain Health Performance Center during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7), quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) and quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
65 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7), quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) and quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
66 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
