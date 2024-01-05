Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Broncos?

Raiders-Broncos Pick

Nick Hennion, BetMGM

Raiders-Broncos Total Under 38 Points (-110)

Give the Raiders defense their flowers, as they've looked quite good at home under Antonio Pierce.

In five games at Allegiant Stadium under Pierce, they've held three teams to 12 or fewer points. The only exceptions? A stout Chiefs offense and a game where the Raiders established an insurmountable lead over the Chargers.

Plus, Las Vegas held the Broncos to only 16 points in their first meeting of the season.

The Broncos also amassed only 16 points against a bad Chargers team last week, so Denver's tally should prove low.

At the same time, this Denver defense has drastically improved.

In their first five games of the season, the Broncos ranked 32nd in EPA per play and 29th in defensive success rate.

Since Week 6, they're sixth in EPA per play and 16th in defensive success rate. Since Week 10, they're fifth and 14th, respectively, in those categories.

Plus, they held Las Vegas to only 17 points in the first meeting.

As a result, bettors should expect a low-scoring game Sunday in Las Vegas.