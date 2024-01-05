Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Broncos?

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
Daniel Jeremiah: Broncos
Colleen Wolfe: Raiders
Adam Rank: Raiders
Marcas Grant: Raiders
Marc Sessler: Raiders
Maurice Jones-Drew: Raiders
Grant Gordon: Raiders
Nick Shook: Raiders
Eric Edholm: Raiders
Kevin Patra: Raiders
Pete Prisco: Raiders
Will Brinson: Raiders
Jared Dubin: Raiders
Ryan Wilson: Broncos
John Breech: Raiders
Tyler Sullivan: Raiders
Dave Richard: Raiders
Jamey Eisenberg: Raiders
Mike Florio: Broncos
Chris Simms: Broncos
Albert Breer: Broncos
Mitch Goldich: Raiders
Claire Kuwana: Raiders
Gilberto Manzano: Raiders
Conor Orr: Broncos
John Pluym: Raiders
Matt Verderame: Raiders
Raiders-Broncos Pick
Nick Hennion, BetMGM
Raiders-Broncos Total Under 38 Points (-110)
Give the Raiders defense their flowers, as they've looked quite good at home under Antonio Pierce.
In five games at Allegiant Stadium under Pierce, they've held three teams to 12 or fewer points. The only exceptions? A stout Chiefs offense and a game where the Raiders established an insurmountable lead over the Chargers.
Plus, Las Vegas held the Broncos to only 16 points in their first meeting of the season.
The Broncos also amassed only 16 points against a bad Chargers team last week, so Denver's tally should prove low.
At the same time, this Denver defense has drastically improved.
In their first five games of the season, the Broncos ranked 32nd in EPA per play and 29th in defensive success rate.
Since Week 6, they're sixth in EPA per play and 16th in defensive success rate. Since Week 10, they're fifth and 14th, respectively, in those categories.
Plus, they held Las Vegas to only 17 points in the first meeting.
As a result, bettors should expect a low-scoring game Sunday in Las Vegas.
The Raiders hit the practice field at Intermountain Health Performance Center to prepare for their Sunday matchup against the Denver Broncos.