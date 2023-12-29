Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Colts?

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
Daniel Jeremiah: Raiders
Colleen Wolfe: Raiders
Adam Rank: Raiders
Marcas Grant: Colts
Marc Sessler: Raiders
Maurice Jones-Drew: Raiders
Grant Gordon: Raiders
Nick Shook: Raiders
Eric Edholm: Colts
Kevin Patra: Colts
Stefania Bell: Raiders
Matt Bowen: Colts
Mike Clay: Colts
Jeremy Fowler: Colts
Dan Graziano: Raiders
Kimberly Martin: Colts
Eric Moody: Colts
Jason Reid: Raiders
Lindsey Thiry: Raiders
Seth Wickersham: Raiders
Pete Prisco: Raiders
Will Brinson: Raiders
Jared Dubin: Raiders
Ryan Wilson: Raiders
John Breech: Colts
Tyler Sullivan: Raiders
Dave Richard: Raiders
Jamey Eisenberg: Raiders
Mike Florio: Colts
Chris Simms: Colts
Albert Breer: Colts
Mitch Goldich: Raiders
Claire Kuwana: Raiders
Gilberto Manzano: Raiders
Conor Orr: Raiders
John Pluym: Colts
Matt Verderame: Colts
