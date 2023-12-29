Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Colts?

Dec 29, 2023 at 09:00 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.

NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah: Raiders

Colleen Wolfe: Raiders

Adam Rank: Raiders

Marcas Grant: Colts

Marc Sessler: Raiders

Maurice Jones-Drew: Raiders

Grant Gordon: Raiders

Nick Shook: Raiders

Eric Edholm: Colts

Kevin Patra: Colts

ESPN

Stefania Bell: Raiders

Matt Bowen: Colts

Mike Clay: Colts

Jeremy Fowler: Colts

Dan Graziano: Raiders

Kimberly Martin: Colts

Eric Moody: Colts

Jason Reid: Raiders

Lindsey Thiry: Raiders

Seth Wickersham: Raiders

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco: Raiders

Will Brinson: Raiders

Jared Dubin: Raiders

Ryan Wilson: Raiders

John Breech: Colts

Tyler Sullivan: Raiders

Dave Richard: Raiders

Jamey Eisenberg: Raiders

WPMOY2023_thumbnail

Vote For Crosby

Show support for Maxx Crosby as the Silver and Black's WPMOY nominee.

Vote Now

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio: Colts

Chris Simms: Colts

Sports Illustrated

Albert Breer: Colts

Mitch Goldich: Raiders

Claire Kuwana: Raiders

Gilberto Manzano: Raiders

Conor Orr: Raiders

John Pluym: Colts

Matt Verderame: Colts

Click here for BetMGM’s football odds.

21+ only. NV Only. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. mgmresorts.com/gamesense.

Photos: Raiders donate equipment to local football groups

The Las Vegas Raiders donated equipment to local football and flag football groups during their Youth Football Equipment Blitz.

Equipment is set out before being picked up by the Somerset Academy Losee football team during the Las Vegas Raiders' Youth Football Development Equipment Blitz at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
1 / 15

Equipment is set out before being picked up by the Somerset Academy Losee football team during the Las Vegas Raiders' Youth Football Development Equipment Blitz at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders ambassadors load equipment into the back of a truck during the Raiders' Youth Football Development Equipment Blitz at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
2 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders ambassadors load equipment into the back of a truck during the Raiders' Youth Football Development Equipment Blitz at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders ambassador carries equipment to a truck during the Raiders' Youth Football Development Equipment Blitz at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
3 / 15

A Las Vegas Raiders ambassador carries equipment to a truck during the Raiders' Youth Football Development Equipment Blitz at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A coach from Somerset Academy Losee picks through equipment during the Las Vegas Raiders' Youth Football Development Equipment Blitz at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
4 / 15

A coach from Somerset Academy Losee picks through equipment during the Las Vegas Raiders' Youth Football Development Equipment Blitz at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders ambassadors load equipment into the back of a truck during the Raiders' Youth Football Development Equipment Blitz at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
5 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders ambassadors load equipment into the back of a truck during the Raiders' Youth Football Development Equipment Blitz at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders youth football mangers Jordan Aguilar goes over equipment that can be picked up with a member of the SASA Squad Foundation during the Raiders' Youth Football Development Equipment Blitz at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
6 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders youth football mangers Jordan Aguilar goes over equipment that can be picked up with a member of the SASA Squad Foundation during the Raiders' Youth Football Development Equipment Blitz at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders ambassador loads equipment into the back of a car during the Raiders' Youth Football Development Equipment Blitz at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
7 / 15

A Las Vegas Raiders ambassador loads equipment into the back of a car during the Raiders' Youth Football Development Equipment Blitz at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Equipment is piled in the back of a car during the Las Vegas Raiders' Youth Football Development Equipment Blitz at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
8 / 15

Equipment is piled in the back of a car during the Las Vegas Raiders' Youth Football Development Equipment Blitz at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders director of football development Myles Hayes and football development managers Jordan Aguilar and Marli Bartlett pose for a photo with members of the SASA Squad Foundation during the Raiders' Youth Football Development Equipment Blitz at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
9 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders director of football development Myles Hayes and football development managers Jordan Aguilar and Marli Bartlett pose for a photo with members of the SASA Squad Foundation during the Raiders' Youth Football Development Equipment Blitz at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders football development manger Marli Bartlett goes over equipments that can be picked up during the Raiders' Youth Football Development Equipment Blitz at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
10 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders football development manger Marli Bartlett goes over equipments that can be picked up during the Raiders' Youth Football Development Equipment Blitz at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders ambassadors carry equipment to a car during the Raiders' Youth Football Development Equipment Blitz at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
11 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders ambassadors carry equipment to a car during the Raiders' Youth Football Development Equipment Blitz at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A coach from Clark High School picks through equipment during the Las Vegas Raiders' Youth Football Development Equipment Blitz at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
12 / 15

A coach from Clark High School picks through equipment during the Las Vegas Raiders' Youth Football Development Equipment Blitz at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders ambassador loads equipment into the back of a truck during the Raiders' Youth Football Development Equipment Blitz at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
13 / 15

A Las Vegas Raiders ambassador loads equipment into the back of a truck during the Raiders' Youth Football Development Equipment Blitz at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders ambassador loads equipment into the back of a car during the Raiders' Youth Football Development Equipment Blitz at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
14 / 15

A Las Vegas Raiders ambassador loads equipment into the back of a car during the Raiders' Youth Football Development Equipment Blitz at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders ambassador loads equipment into the back of a car during the Raiders' Youth Football Development Equipment Blitz at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
15 / 15

A Las Vegas Raiders ambassador loads equipment into the back of a car during the Raiders' Youth Football Development Equipment Blitz at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Chiefs?

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Monday's game.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Chargers?

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Thursday's game.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Vikings?

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Chiefs?

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Dolphins?

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Jets?

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Giants?

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game. 
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Lions on Monday Night Football?

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Monday's game.
news

Expert Game Picks: Will Raiders or Bears get the win?

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Patriots?

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders-Packers Week 5 contest

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Monday's game.

Latest Content

news

Versus: Raiders defense looking to get after big, physical Colts offense

Dec 29, 2023

Week 17's key matchups for the Silver and Black revolve around getting after the Indianapolis Colts in the trenches.
news

Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 17 at Colts

Dec 29, 2023

Jonathan Taylor has been in and out of the lineup due to various injuries, but the former NFL rushing champion remains a game changer with the ball in his hands.
audio

Jack Jones wasn't sure if he would be a Raider. Now it's a perfect fit | RPN

Dec 29, 2023

Amber Theoharis is joined by cornerback Jack Jones to discuss joining the Raiders, playing for Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce, the win over the Chiefs and more.
audio

Coach Pierce Presser - 12.29.23 | Week 17 vs. Colts | RPP

Dec 29, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media prior to the Raiders' Week 17 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Colts?

Dec 29, 2023

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
audio

Week 17 storylines with James Jones and Stephen Holder ahead of Raiders-Colts | RPN

Dec 29, 2023

Raiders analyst James Jones and ESPN's Stephen Holder dive into the Raiders' upcoming Week 17 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
video

Coach Pierce: 'We know what's in front of us. We know what we're all chasing'

Dec 29, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce discusses final preparations for the Indianapolis Colts and provides injury updates on running back Josh Jacobs and tight end Michael Mayer.
audio

The O-line's run blocking continues to standout | The Morning Grind

Dec 29, 2023

Former Pro Bowl tackle Lincoln Kennedy recaps the Raiders' Week 16 win against the Kansas City Chiefs and takes a look at the offensive line.
video

The Silver and Black Show - Week 17 vs. Colts feat. Jack Jones, James Jones and Stephen Holder

Dec 28, 2023

The Silver and Black Show's Amber Theoharis is joined by cornerback Jack Jones, Raiders analyst James Jones and ESPN's Stephen Holder to preview the Raiders' Week 17 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
audio

Thayer Munford Jr. is no stranger to playing in Indy. Plus, catching up with PFF's Brad Spielberger | UFR

Dec 28, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal talks with tackle Thayer Munford Jr. about running back Zamir White and the chemistry on the offensive line. From there, PFF's Brad Spielberger joins to preview Week 17 on this edition of Upon Further Review.
video

'A once in a lifetime experience': Make-A-Wish families spend a special day at Raiders HQ

Dec 28, 2023

Watch as Make-A-Wish families visited Raiders Headquarters throughout the 2023 season and had an experience of a lifetime.
news

Raiders-Colts Week 17 Injury Report

Dec 28, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Indianapolis Colts.
View All
Advertising