Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Chiefs?

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
Daniel Jeremiah: Chiefs
Colleen Wolfe: Chiefs
Adam Rank: Chiefs
Marcas Grant: Chiefs
Marc Sessler: Chiefs
Maurice Jones-Drew: Chiefs
Grant Gordon: Chiefs
Nick Shook: Chiefs
Eric Edholm: Chiefs
Kevin Patra: Chiefs
Matt Bowen: Chiefs
Mike Clay: Chiefs
Jeremy Fowler: Chiefs
Dan Graziano: Chiefs
Eric Moody: Chiefs
Jason Reid: Chiefs
Lindsey Thiry: Chiefs
Seth Wickersham: Chiefs
Pete Prisco: Chiefs
Will Brinson: Chiefs
Jared Dubin: Chiefs
Ryan Wilson: Chiefs
John Breech: Chiefs
Tyler Sullivan: Chiefs
Dave Richard: Chiefs
Jamey Eisenberg: Chiefs
Mike Florio: Chiefs
Chris Simms: Chiefs
Albert Breer: Chiefs
Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
Claire Kuwana: Chiefs
Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
Conor Orr: Chiefs
John Pluym: Chiefs
Matt Verderame: Chiefs
View photos from the NFL's Thanksgiving slate of games as the league paid tribute to Raiders legend John Madden with a special coin and jersey patches.