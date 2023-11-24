Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Chiefs?

Nov 24, 2023 at 10:45 AM
Raiders.com Staff

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.

NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah: Chiefs

Colleen Wolfe: Chiefs

Adam Rank: Chiefs

Marcas Grant: Chiefs

Marc Sessler: Chiefs

Maurice Jones-Drew: Chiefs

Grant Gordon: Chiefs

Nick Shook: Chiefs

Eric Edholm: Chiefs

Kevin Patra: Chiefs

ESPN

Matt Bowen: Chiefs

Mike Clay: Chiefs

Jeremy Fowler: Chiefs

Dan Graziano: Chiefs

Eric Moody: Chiefs

Jason Reid: Chiefs

Lindsey Thiry: Chiefs

Seth Wickersham: Chiefs

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco: Chiefs

Will Brinson: Chiefs

Jared Dubin: Chiefs

Ryan Wilson: Chiefs

John Breech: Chiefs

Tyler Sullivan: Chiefs

Dave Richard: Chiefs

Jamey Eisenberg: Chiefs

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio: Chiefs

Chris Simms: Chiefs

Sports Illustrated

Albert Breer: Chiefs

Mitch Goldich: Chiefs

Claire Kuwana: Chiefs

Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs

Conor Orr: Chiefs

John Pluym: Chiefs

Matt Verderame: Chiefs

Photos: A John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration around the NFL

View photos from the NFL's Thanksgiving slate of games as the league paid tribute to Raiders legend John Madden with a special coin and jersey patches.

"John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration" signage at Ford Field.
1 / 10

"John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration" signage at Ford Field.
Duane Burleson/AP Photo

Duane Burleson/AP Photo
A "John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration" jersey patch.
2 / 10

A "John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration" jersey patch.
David Dermer/AP Photo

David Dermer/AP Photo
A special "John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration" coin to be used pregame for Thursday's games.
3 / 10

A special "John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration" coin to be used pregame for Thursday's games.
Ben Liebenberg/AP Photo

Ben Liebenberg/AP Photo
A "John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration" jersey patch.
4 / 10

A "John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration" jersey patch.
Rick Osentoski/AP Photo

Rick Osentoski/AP Photo
A special "John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration" coin to be used pregame for Thursday's games.
5 / 10

A special "John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration" coin to be used pregame for Thursday's games.
Ben Liebenberg/AP Photo

Ben Liebenberg/AP Photo
"John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration" signage at AT&T Stadium.
6 / 10

"John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration" signage at AT&T Stadium.
Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Photo

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Photo
A "John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration" jersey patch.
7 / 10

A "John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration" jersey patch.
Sam Hodde/AP Photo

Sam Hodde/AP Photo
"John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration" signage at Lumen Field.
8 / 10

"John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration" signage at Lumen Field.
Lindsey Wassen/AP Photo

Lindsey Wassen/AP Photo
"John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration" signage at Lumen Field.
9 / 10

"John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration" signage at Lumen Field.
Lindsey Wassen/AP Photo

Lindsey Wassen/AP Photo
A "John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration" jersey patch.
10 / 10

A "John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration" jersey patch.
Stephen Brashear/AP Photo

Stephen Brashear/AP Photo
