Expert Game Picks: Oakland Raiders at Indianapolis Colts

Sep 26, 2019 at 01:29 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Three days from kickoff and the Raiders are ready to go.

The team has officially departed for Indianapolis, just the second game on their seven-week stretch away from the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Entering the matchup, both the Raiders and the Colts are banged up, each missing key members of their teams. All week T.Y. Hilton, Darius Leonard, and Malik Hooker have dealt with injuries. If the trio is unable to play Sunday it would certainly bode well for the Raiders. Regardless, the Silver and Black are eager to compete with whoever takes the field.

Here are the expert picks for the Raiders-Colts duel:

prisco-jlc-gp
brinson-richard-gp
bell-davis-gp
gp-schwartz-bowen-wk4
golic-graziano-gp
kimes-seifert-gp
wickersham-wingo-gp
smith-florio-gp

Related Content

news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders return to Vegas to face the Colts

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.

news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders-Jaguars Week 9 matchup

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.

news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders head to New Orleans for Week 8

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.

news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders' Week 7 contest vs. Texans

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.

news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders take on Chiefs during Monday Night Football

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.

news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders host Broncos for Week 4 duel in the desert

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game

news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders face Titans for Week 3 matchup

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.

news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders host Cardinals for Week 2 matchup

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.

news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders face Chargers in first 2022 divisional matchup

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.

news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders' wild-card matchup vs. Bengals

The Raiders and Bengals kick off the 2021 playoffs; take a look at who the experts are picking.

news

Expert Game Picks: Do the experts think the Raiders will make the playoffs?

The Raiders face the Chargers in the regular season finale; take a look at who the experts are picking.

news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders face Colts in Week 17 as playoffs loom

The Raiders aim for three wins in a row vs. Indy; take a look at who the experts are picking.

Advertising