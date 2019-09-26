Expert Game Picks: Oakland Raiders at Indianapolis Colts

The team has officially departed for Indianapolis, just the second game on their seven-week stretch away from the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Entering the matchup, both the Raiders and the Colts are banged up, each missing key members of their teams. All week T.Y. Hilton, Darius Leonard, and Malik Hooker have dealt with injuries. If the trio is unable to play Sunday it would certainly bode well for the Raiders. Regardless, the Silver and Black are eager to compete with whoever takes the field.