Expert Game Picks: Raiders head to Denver for 2020 finale

The Las Vegas Raiders finish their inaugural 2020 season on the road against the Denver Broncos. The Silver and Black defeated the Broncos 37-12 in Week 10, pushing their lead in the all-time regular-season series to 65-53-2. With a victory in Denver, the Raiders would finish with a 4-2 record against AFC West opponents, marking the first winning mark against the division since 2010. The Broncos head into the Week 17 finale after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers 16-19.