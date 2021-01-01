Expert Game Picks: Raiders head to Denver for 2020 finale

Jan 01, 2021 at 09:30 AM
Raiders.com Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders finish their inaugural 2020 season on the road against the Denver Broncos. The Silver and Black defeated the Broncos 37-12 in Week 10, pushing their lead in the all-time regular-season series to 65-53-2. With a victory in Denver, the Raiders would finish with a 4-2 record against AFC West opponents, marking the first winning mark against the division since 2010. The Broncos head into the Week 17 finale after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers 16-19.

Let's take a look at who the experts are picking:

week-17-gp-pft
week-17-gp-brinson
week-17-gp-bowen
prisco-week-17-gp
week-17-gp-bell-davis
week-17-gp-kimes
seth-week-13-gp-thumb

Practice Photos: Thursday 12.31.20

The Raiders hit the practice field at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center for the final time in 2020 as they prepare for their regular-season finale against the Denver Broncos.

Footballs on the field during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 79

Footballs on the field during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 79

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach Jim O'Neil during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach Jim O'Neil during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) and tackle Kamaal Seymour (63) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) and tackle Kamaal Seymour (63) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) and tackle Kamaal Seymour (63) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) and tackle Kamaal Seymour (63) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (49) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (49) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Kemah Siverand (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Kemah Siverand (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
40 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
41 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
42 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
43 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
44 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
45 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
46 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
47 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
48 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
49 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
50 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
51 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (36) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
52 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (36) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
53 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (36) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
54 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (36) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
55 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
56 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
57 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Rashaan Gaulden (33) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
58 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Rashaan Gaulden (33) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
59 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
60 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
61 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
62 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
63 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
64 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
65 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
66 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
67 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
68 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
69 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
70 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
71 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
72 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
73 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
74 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
75 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
76 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
77 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
78 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
79 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

