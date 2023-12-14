Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Chargers?

Raiders-Chargers Pick

Nick Hennion, BetMGM

Chargers-Raiders Total Under 33.5 Points (-110)

Easton Stick vs. Aidan O'Connell. Just like the schedule makers drew it up.

In addition to Justin Herbert not playing, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs exited the game Sunday. Without him, I question how Las Vegas generates much offense.

Additionally, the Chargers have shown they can limit bad offenses. In five games against sides 22nd or worse in offensive DVOA, they've allowed 12 points per game.

At the same time, the Raiders have proved a very tough defense at home. Including Sunday's showing against the Vikings, Las Vegas has allowed only 15 points per game at Allegiant Stadium.

In three home games under Antonio Pierce, they've allowed only 21 combined points against sides outside the top 10 in offensive DVOA.

The only area Las Vegas struggles is against the run – they sit 26th in rush defense DVOA.

However, the Chargers offer virtually no running threat, as they're 25th in the corresponding offensive category.

Finally, primetime unders are 60% to the under since 2018-19. Both teams are also 10-3 to the under this season, a trend I expect to continue.