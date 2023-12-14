Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Chargers?

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Thursday's game.
Colleen Wolfe: Raiders
Adam Rank: Chargers
Marcas Grant: Raiders
Marc Sessler: Raiders
Maurice Jones-Drew: Raiders
Grant Gordon: Raiders
Nick Shook: Raiders
Eric Edholm: Raiders
Kevin Patra: Raiders
Matt Bowen: Chargers
Mike Clay: Raiders
Jeremy Fowler: Raiders
Eric Moody: Raiders
Jason Reid: Chargers
Seth Wickersham: Raiders
Pete Prisco: Raiders
Will Brinson: Raiders
Jared Dubin: Raiders
Ryan Wilson: Chargers
John Breech: Raiders
Tyler Sullivan: Chargers
Dave Richard: Raiders
Jamey Eisenberg: Raiders
Mike Florio: Raiders
Chris Simms: Raiders
Pro Bowl Voting
Raider Nation, it's time to help get your favorite Raiders selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl!
Albert Breer: Raiders
Mitch Goldich: Raiders
Claire Kuwana: Raiders
Gilberto Manzano: Raiders
Conor Orr: Raiders
John Pluym: Raiders
Raiders-Chargers Pick
Nick Hennion, BetMGM
Chargers-Raiders Total Under 33.5 Points (-110)
Easton Stick vs. Aidan O'Connell. Just like the schedule makers drew it up.
In addition to Justin Herbert not playing, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs exited the game Sunday. Without him, I question how Las Vegas generates much offense.
Additionally, the Chargers have shown they can limit bad offenses. In five games against sides 22nd or worse in offensive DVOA, they've allowed 12 points per game.
At the same time, the Raiders have proved a very tough defense at home. Including Sunday's showing against the Vikings, Las Vegas has allowed only 15 points per game at Allegiant Stadium.
In three home games under Antonio Pierce, they've allowed only 21 combined points against sides outside the top 10 in offensive DVOA.
The only area Las Vegas struggles is against the run – they sit 26th in rush defense DVOA.
However, the Chargers offer virtually no running threat, as they're 25th in the corresponding offensive category.
Finally, primetime unders are 60% to the under since 2018-19. Both teams are also 10-3 to the under this season, a trend I expect to continue.
21+ only. NV Only. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. mgmresorts.com/gamesense.
View team photographer Matt Aguirre's top 30 photos from Allegiant Stadium's catwalk during the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 14 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.