Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Chargers?

Dec 14, 2023 at 10:15 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Thursday's game.

NFL.com

Colleen Wolfe: Raiders

Adam Rank: Chargers

Marcas Grant: Raiders

Marc Sessler: Raiders

Maurice Jones-Drew: Raiders

Grant Gordon: Raiders

Nick Shook: Raiders

Eric Edholm: Raiders

Kevin Patra: Raiders

ESPN

Matt Bowen: Chargers

Mike Clay: Raiders

Jeremy Fowler: Raiders

Eric Moody: Raiders

Jason Reid: Chargers

Seth Wickersham: Raiders

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco: Raiders

Will Brinson: Raiders

Jared Dubin: Raiders

Ryan Wilson: Chargers

John Breech: Raiders

Tyler Sullivan: Chargers

Dave Richard: Raiders

Jamey Eisenberg: Raiders

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio: Raiders

Chris Simms: Raiders

Pro Bowl Vote Launch_1920x1080

Pro Bowl Voting

Raider Nation, it's time to help get your favorite Raiders selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl!

VOTE NOW

Sports Illustrated

Albert Breer: Raiders

Mitch Goldich: Raiders

Claire Kuwana: Raiders

Gilberto Manzano: Raiders

Conor Orr: Raiders

John Pluym: Raiders

Raiders-Chargers Pick

Nick Hennion, BetMGM

Chargers-Raiders Total Under 33.5 Points (-110)

Easton Stick vs. Aidan O'Connell. Just like the schedule makers drew it up.

In addition to Justin Herbert not playing, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs exited the game Sunday. Without him, I question how Las Vegas generates much offense.

Additionally, the Chargers have shown they can limit bad offenses. In five games against sides 22nd or worse in offensive DVOA, they've allowed 12 points per game.

At the same time, the Raiders have proved a very tough defense at home. Including Sunday's showing against the Vikings, Las Vegas has allowed only 15 points per game at Allegiant Stadium.

In three home games under Antonio Pierce, they've allowed only 21 combined points against sides outside the top 10 in offensive DVOA.

The only area Las Vegas struggles is against the run – they sit 26th in rush defense DVOA.

However, the Chargers offer virtually no running threat, as they're 25th in the corresponding offensive category.

Finally, primetime unders are 60% to the under since 2018-19. Both teams are also 10-3 to the under this season, a trend I expect to continue.

Click here for BetMGM’s NFL odds.

21+ only. NV Only. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. mgmresorts.com/gamesense.

177 Feet Up: The 30 best photos from the catwalk | Raiders vs. Vikings

View team photographer Matt Aguirre's top 30 photos from Allegiant Stadium's catwalk during the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 14 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) calls out the defense during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) calls out the defense during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) looks to sack the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) looks to sack the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) celebrates with cornerback Amik Robertson (21) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) celebrates with cornerback Amik Robertson (21) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) celebrates with defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) celebrates with defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) defend during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) defend during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91), linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91), linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and cornerback Jack Jones (18) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and cornerback Jack Jones (18) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Vikings?

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Chiefs?

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Dolphins?

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Jets?

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Giants?

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game. 
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Lions on Monday Night Football?

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Monday's game.
news

Expert Game Picks: Will Raiders or Bears get the win?

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Patriots?

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders-Packers Week 5 contest

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Monday's game.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders and Chargers face off in L.A.

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders host Steelers for Sunday Night Football

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.

Latest Content

news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Chargers?

Dec 14, 2023

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Thursday's game.
news

AJ Cole broke franchise record for longest punt with predecessor Shane Lechler in attendance

Dec 14, 2023

"Any time you get the opportunity to shake the hand of the legend is a cool experience," Cole said.
news

Maxx Crosby named finalist for the 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Dec 14, 2023

It marks the second-straight year that Crosby has been selected as a finalist for the prestigious award.
video

Trailer: Pride. Poise | Raiders vs. Chargers

Dec 13, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15 at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is at 5:15 p.m. PT
news

Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 15 vs. Chargers

Dec 13, 2023

With Keenan Allen ruled out, the Chargers could put the ball in Austin Ekeler's hands early and often to spark a shorthanded offense.
news

Connections: Marcus Epps takes great pride in playing for 'the outlaws of the NFL'

Dec 13, 2023

A Los Angeles, California, native, Epps has taken the hard road to NFL stardom, now striving to help "bring a winning culture" to the Silver and Black.
news

Pick Six: Raiders-Chargers Round 2 features another tough task against Khalil Mack

Dec 13, 2023

Week 15's top storylines for the Silver and Black include the emergence of Tyree Wilson, Chargers' Easton Stick's first NFL start and a familiar face in Khalil Mack.
audio

AJ Cole's record-breaking punt was another showing of his dominance | UFR

Dec 13, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal talks with punter AJ Cole about his 83-yard punt in Week 14, preparing for the Chargers on Thursday Night Football and much more on this edition of Upon Further Review.
news

Oportunidad de reivindicación se presenta para los Raiders ante Cargadores

Dec 13, 2023

Los Malosos quieren eliminar el mal sabor de boca que les quedó tras ser blanqueados por Minnesota al recibir a Los Ángeles tan solo cuatro días después. 
news

Raiders-Chargers Week 15 Injury Report: Kolton Miller and Andre James ruled out, 5 Raiders questionable to play

Dec 13, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Los Angeles Chargers.
gallery

Photos: "The Talk" hosted by the National Bar Association

Dec 13, 2023

The National Bar Association hosted youth community members from various local organizations for "The Talk," an event emphasizing positive relationships between youth and law enforcement.
video

Coach Graham: 'My job is to be ready for everything' 

Dec 13, 2023

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on the energy in the locker room and preparing for the Los Angeles Chargers on a short week.
View All
Advertising