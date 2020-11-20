Expert Game Picks: Raiders Week 11 rematch with division-rival Chiefs in Vegas

The Raiders matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11 on Sunday Night Football as the two teams meet for the second and final time of the regular season. During their first matchup in Week 5, the Silver and Black made a statement with a 40-32 victory at Arrowhead. The Raiders are winners of three straight after beating the Broncos and look to sweep the Chiefs for the first time since 2012. After a Week 10 bye, the Chiefs head into Allegiant Stadium with a record of 8-1 and riding a four-game winning streak, with their only loss coming against the Silver and Black.