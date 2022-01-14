Expert Game Picks: Raiders' wild-card matchup vs. Bengals

After beating the Chargers and winning four games in a row, the Silver and Black clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2016. As the fifth seed, the Raiders earned a wild-card matchup against quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. The two teams faced off already this season in a Week 11 matchup in Vegas and though Cincy won the battle, the Silver and Black now get a chance to run it back in the postseason.