Extra Points: Oakland Raiders lose late against the Denver Broncos

8. With the momentum shifting the Broncos way after Freeman's touchdown, Carr and Co. were quick to put an end to it. Carr found Amari Cooper for a total of 50 yards in a span of two plays, and added on by finding Seth Roberts for a 20-yard touchdown.

9. At the end of the third quarter Cooper was leading the Raiders in targets (8), receptions (8), and receiving yards (96). Not a bad day for the 24-year-old.

10. With just under six minutes left in the fourth quarter, Keenum rushed on fourth down at the goal line for a touchdown, narrowing the Raiders lead to two points.

11. Marshawn Lynch is the closer Gruden has always wanted. On a crucial third and one, Beastmode powered his way forward to get the first down, allowing the clock to continue to tick in the Raiders favor.

12. Unable to keep possession with three minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Raiders were forced to punt with two minutes left in the fourth quarter.