Extra Points: Oakland Raiders lose late against the Denver Broncos

In the regular season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, the Oakland Raiders scored on their first drive of the game, and looked like they were rolling offensively for much of the first half. Unfortunately the Silver and Black would fall to the Rams, but the team looked ready to go for their Week 2 division showdown with the Denver Broncos.
Following the Raiders game against the Broncos, let's break down the Extra Points.
- The offense got out to a hot start, moving the chains on it's first drive of the game, and put three points on the board. Not only did the team take a 3-0 lead, but on the first pass of the game Derek Carr surpassed 15,000 passing yards. It's just one of many accomplishments No. 4 has put on his résumé in his early career.
2. Raiders Defensive Coordinator Paul Guenther put his defense in the best position to succeed. Through the entire first quarter, the unit kept the Broncos from converting a first down.
3. Special teams started the afternoon strong, knocking two field goals through the uprights, and new long snapper Trent Sieg looked comfortable snapping in his first game as a Raider.
4. With the Broncos in the red zone, Case Keenum tried connecting with wide receiver Courtland Sutton for what would've been a touchdown, except Raiders cornerback Rashaan Melvin had other plans. No. 22 leapt in the air, showing off great extension, and picked off Keenum at the two-yard line.
5. As the end of the first half approached, Marshawn Lynch bulldozed his way into the end zone to give the Raiders a 12-0 lead.
6. Derek Carr was extremely efficient in the first half, completing 18 of 19 passes for 158 yards.
7. The Broncos started the second half by driving 75 yards and scoring, as former University of Oregon running back Royce Freeman notched his first touchdown of his NFL career.
8. With the momentum shifting the Broncos way after Freeman's touchdown, Carr and Co. were quick to put an end to it. Carr found Amari Cooper for a total of 50 yards in a span of two plays, and added on by finding Seth Roberts for a 20-yard touchdown.
9. At the end of the third quarter Cooper was leading the Raiders in targets (8), receptions (8), and receiving yards (96). Not a bad day for the 24-year-old.
10. With just under six minutes left in the fourth quarter, Keenum rushed on fourth down at the goal line for a touchdown, narrowing the Raiders lead to two points.
11. Marshawn Lynch is the closer Gruden has always wanted. On a crucial third and one, Beastmode powered his way forward to get the first down, allowing the clock to continue to tick in the Raiders favor.
12. Unable to keep possession with three minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Raiders were forced to punt with two minutes left in the fourth quarter.
13. The Broncos were able to drive down field and kick a game-winning 36-yard field goal, giving the Raiders a record of 0-2.