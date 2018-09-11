Extra Points: Recapping the Raiders showtime bout against the Rams

The Oakland Raiders were the last team on the docket, along with the Los Angeles Rams, to play in Week 1. With all of the national media in attendance, and the spotlight beaming down, the Silver and Black held their own on Monday Night Football. From the moment the game started, until the moment the clock struck double zeroes, Raider Nation was loud and proud at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

In a duel of offenses, Head Coach Jon Gruden put his smash-mouth system on display early in the first half, and running back Marshawn Lynch was one of the many who benefitted from it.

Following the Raiders loss to the Rams, here are the Extra Points from Monday's game.

-Raiders legend Howie Long got the stadium fired up pregame by lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch

It's truly a tradition that's unlike any other.

-Not only were Raiders legends like Howie Long in attendance, but some notable celebrities such as George Lopez, and MC Hammer made an appearance to support the Silver and Black also.

-The Raiders opened up the game with a 10-yard rushing touchdown courtesy of Beastmode