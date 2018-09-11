Extra Points: Recapping the Raiders showtime bout against the Rams

The Oakland Raiders were the last team on the docket, along with the Los Angeles Rams, to play in Week 1. With all of the national media in attendance, and the spotlight beaming down, the Silver and Black held their own on Monday Night Football. From the moment the game started, until the moment the clock struck double zeroes, Raider Nation was loud and proud at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
In a duel of offenses, Head Coach Jon Gruden put his smash-mouth system on display early in the first half, and running back Marshawn Lynch was one of the many who benefitted from it.
Following the Raiders loss to the Rams, here are the Extra Points from Monday's game.
-Raiders legend Howie Long got the stadium fired up pregame by lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch
- It's truly a tradition that's unlike any other.
-Not only were Raiders legends like Howie Long in attendance, but some notable celebrities such as George Lopez, and MC Hammer made an appearance to support the Silver and Black also.
-The Raiders opened up the game with a 10-yard rushing touchdown courtesy of Beastmode
- Oakland-native kicked off 2018 the best way he knows how, by thrashing and carrying defenders into the end zone. Whether you're a Raiders fan or not, Lynch is adored by many.
-Raiders long snapper Andrew DePaola suffered a knee injury in the opening moments of the game, and tight end Lee Smith as asked to step in as the emergency long snapper.
- Smith performed well during his time under center, with the special teams unit not missing a beat.
-Jared Cook could not be contained.
- All I'm going to say is the man had over 100 yards receiving in the first half, and he finished with 181 total. Have a day against your former team big man.
-The Raiders defense limited the best-scoring offense from 2017 to 10 points in the first half, and only 99 yards of total offense.
- Bruce Irvin forced a strip-sack and immediately stuck a pose after flexing on everyone.
-Tahir Whitehead was a key free agent addition for the Raiders this year, and he caught the attention of the national media with his performance on Monday Night Football.
- He finished the night with seven tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass defensed.
-Offensively, the Raiders struggled to get much of anything going in the second half.
- Aside from Jared Cooks performance, the team was unable to stretch the field against a loaded Rams secondary.
Unfortunately, the Silver and Black were unable to pull out a "W" against the Rams, but they'll be back to work tomorrow as they prepare for an away game against the Denver Broncos next Sunday.