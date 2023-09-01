54 facts about the initial Raiders roster

LB Divine Deablo

In the 2022 season, led the team in tackles over an eight-game span before a season-ending injury.

G/T Jermaine Eluemunor

With Eluemunor being from London, his interest in the NFL was sparked by the 2007 Miami Dolphins-New York Giants game on television. The game was played at Wembely Stadium in London as part of the NFL International Series.

S Marcus Epps

Epps played every single defensive snap as part of the Philadelphia Eagles last season, finishing the season with a career-high 92 tackles, and helping the team reach Super Bowl LVII.

CB Brandon Facyson

Facyson is familiar with Raiders, as he signed with the team off the Chargers practice squad in 2021. Two weeks after joining the Silver and Black, he recorded his first career interception against the Denver Broncos.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Among active quarterbacks, Garoppolo has the third-highest regular-season winning percentage (.702) – only behind Patrick Mahomes (.800) and Lamar Jackson (.738).

T Justin Herron

While in college at Wake Forest, Herron set a school record with 51 games started in a career.

CB Nate Hobbs:

Hobbs reached a career-high in 2022 by recording 72 tackles in his 11 games played.

TE Austin Hooper

At Stanford, Hooper played in 27 games his first two seasons, was named a Mackey Award finalist and was selected to the All-Pac-12 first team his sophomore year.

TE Jesper Horsted

While playing at Princeton as a wide receiver he was a semi-finalist for the William Campbell Scholar-Athlete Trophy and earned first-team All-Ivy League honors as a senior.

QB Brian Hoyer

Hoyer is one of four quarterbacks in NFL history to make at least one start for seven different teams as he has started for the New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts.

RB Josh Jacobs

Jacobs was awarded with the NFL's first Jim Brown Award at NFL Honors following the 2022 season for being the league's rushing kind. He was also named a Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro.

C Andre James

James started in 15 games during the 2022 season and helped the Raiders to 2,059 rushing yards – the most in a single season in franchise history since 2011.

DT John Jenkins

Jenkins comes to the Raiders after two seasons with the Miami Dolphins. In 2022, he played in 16 games with 20 tackles.

FB Jakob Johnson

Johnson joined the NFL as part of the league's International Player Pathway Program in 2019 after playing for the Stuttgart Scorpions of the German Football League in 2018.

DE Chandler Jones