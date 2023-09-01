54 facts about the initial Raiders roster

Sep 01, 2023
From family ties to college records to what they've done in the Silver and Black, here's one fact about each player on the initial roster (as of Sept. 1).

RB Ameer Abdullah

Abdullah finished his college career at the University of Nebraska with 4,588 career rushing yards, only trailing Mike Rozier's record of 4,780 career rushing yards.

WR Davante Adams

Adams played on both sides of the ball in high school. As Adams is known for playing on the offensive side of the game, he also played cornerback and totaled 44 tackles, including two for a loss, two forced fumbles, an interception and four passes defended.

CB Jakorian Bennett

At the end of Bennett's 2022 season with Maryland, he had recorded 27 pass breakups, one blocked field goal and one sack.

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

Bobenmoyer played both linebacker and long snapper at Northern Colorado. He was named to Phil Steele's FCS All-American fourth team in 2018 as a long snapper.

RB Brandon Bolden

His grandfather, Frank Pitts, played wide receiver for the Raiders in the 1974 season, after six years in Kansas City and three in Cleveland.

LB Curtis Bolton

In Bolton's senior season at Oklahoma, he started all 14 games, earning an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention choice by the league's coaches.

LB Amari Burney

Burney, who started all 13 games in his final season at Florida, had ties in the NFL before being drafted as his cousin is Raiders CB Brandon Facyson.

DT Adam Butler

Butler has appeared in seven career postseason games with New England and helped the team to a win in Super Bowl LIII.

K Daniel Carlson

Carlson set 14 different kicking records in his time at Auburn, and he became the SEC career scoring leader with 480 points scored. He also holds the SEC record of 198 consecutive PAT made and 92 career FG made.

WR DeAndre Carter

Carter's first career touchdown was a 101 yard kickoff return with the Washington Football Team in 2021.

P AJ Cole

In the 2022 season, Cole was named a team captain for the first time in his career and recorded 59 punts for 2,884 yards, averaging 48.9.

DE Maxx Crosby

Crosby led the league with a career-high 22 tackles for loss in 2022, becoming the second Raiders player since 2008 with at least 20 tackles for loss in a season.

LB Divine Deablo

In the 2022 season, led the team in tackles over an eight-game span before a season-ending injury.

G/T Jermaine Eluemunor

With Eluemunor being from London, his interest in the NFL was sparked by the 2007 Miami Dolphins-New York Giants game on television. The game was played at Wembely Stadium in London as part of the NFL International Series.

S Marcus Epps

Epps played every single defensive snap as part of the Philadelphia Eagles last season, finishing the season with a career-high 92 tackles, and helping the team reach Super Bowl LVII.

CB Brandon Facyson

Facyson is familiar with Raiders, as he signed with the team off the Chargers practice squad in 2021. Two weeks after joining the Silver and Black, he recorded his first career interception against the Denver Broncos.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Among active quarterbacks, Garoppolo has the third-highest regular-season winning percentage (.702) – only behind Patrick Mahomes (.800) and Lamar Jackson (.738).

T Justin Herron

While in college at Wake Forest, Herron set a school record with 51 games started in a career.

CB Nate Hobbs:

Hobbs reached a career-high in 2022 by recording 72 tackles in his 11 games played.

TE Austin Hooper

At Stanford, Hooper played in 27 games his first two seasons, was named a Mackey Award finalist and was selected to the All-Pac-12 first team his sophomore year.

TE Jesper Horsted

While playing at Princeton as a wide receiver he was a semi-finalist for the William Campbell Scholar-Athlete Trophy and earned first-team All-Ivy League honors as a senior.

QB Brian Hoyer

Hoyer is one of four quarterbacks in NFL history to make at least one start for seven different teams as he has started for the New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts.

RB Josh Jacobs

Jacobs was awarded with the NFL's first Jim Brown Award at NFL Honors following the 2022 season for being the league's rushing kind. He was also named a Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro.

C Andre James

James started in 15 games during the 2022 season and helped the Raiders to 2,059 rushing yards – the most in a single season in franchise history since 2011.

DT John Jenkins

Jenkins comes to the Raiders after two seasons with the Miami Dolphins. In 2022, he played in 16 games with 20 tackles.

FB Jakob Johnson

Johnson joined the NFL as part of the league's International Player Pathway Program in 2019 after playing for the Stuttgart Scorpions of the German Football League in 2018. 

DE Chandler Jones

Alongside Von Miller, Jones has registered 10-plus sacks in five straight seasons (2015-19). They are the only active players to accomplish this.

DE Malcom Koonce

In the 2022 season, Koonce played in all 17 games and recorded four tackles on defense and five on special teams.

CB David Long Jr.

Long Jr. appeared in six career playoff games over his four seasons with the Rams, including Super Bowl LVI.

LB Luke Masterson

Masterson was one of only nine undrafted free agents in the NFL in 2022 to play in all 17 games, recording 50 tackles (26 solo) and four tackles for loss.

TE Michael Mayer

Mayer led all FBS tight ends with nine touchdown receptions in 2022 and became the only tight end in the FBS with 800+ receiving yards in both 2021 and 2022. 

G Jordan Meredith

At Western Kentucky, Meredith was named All-Conference USA Second-Team and started all 12 games as a senior.

WR Jakobi Meyers

Meyers hit career highs in 2021, recording 83 catches for 866 receiving yards.

T Kolton Miller

When Miller was entering the draft in 2018, he set an NFL Combine record with a 10-foot-1 broad jump – the longest ever recorded by an offensive lineman.

S Tre'von Moehrig

In his final year at TCU, Moehrig was named to seven All-American teams including second-team honors by the Associated Press. He was also the recipient of the Jim Thorpe Award.

T Thayer Munford Jr.

As a rookie in 2022, he played in all 17 games and had four starts.

DT Bilal Nichols

Nichols recorded a career-high in 2022 with 17 starts in his first season with the Raiders.

QB Aidan O'Connell

O'Connell finished his career at Purdue as the all-time leader in completion percentage (66.7). He played in 33 games with 26 starts over five years with the program.

G Dylan Parham

Parham is one of only 10 rookie offensive linemen in the NFL with 17 starts in 2022.

CB Marcus Peters

Since entering the NFL in 2015, Peters owns the league's most total takeaways (42), INTs (32), INT-return yards (822), INT-return touchdowns (6) and defensive touchdowns (7)

S Isaiah Pola-Mao

As a junior at USC, Pola-Mao earned All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention, AP All-Pac-12 Second Team and Pro Football Focus All-Pac-12 Third Team.

WR Hunter Renfrow

Renfrow's collegiate career includes a very memorable play. With just a few seconds remaining in the 2017 College Football National Championship against the Alabama Crimson Tide, the receiver caught the game-winning touchdown.

CB Amik Robertson

Robertson set career highs in tackles (38), sacks (one), interceptions (two), passes defensed (nine), forced fumbles (one) and fumble recoveries (one) in the 2022 season.

DT Nesta Jade Silvera

The seventh-round pick was named honorable mention All-Pac-12 Conference in 2022 after posting a season career-high 56 tackles.

S Chris Smith II

In 2022, Smith allowed a 50.0 passer rating, which was the second-best among SEC safeties that year.

LB Robert Spillane

Spillane, who spent the past four seasons with the Steelers, set career highs in games played (16), tackles (77), tackles for loss (4) and passes defended (4).

S Roderic Teamer

Teamer played a career-high 17 games with 3 starts during the 2022 season.

DT Jerry Tillery

During his senior season with Notre Dame, he was named to the Bednarik Award, Outland Trophy and Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch lists.

WR Tre Tucker

Tucker played four years at Cincinnati and appeared in 50 games with 11 starts over that span. In 2020 he earned second team All-American Athletic Conference honors as a kick returner.

G Greg Van Roten

Van Roten spent the last season in Buffalo, where he was a part of an offensive line that allowed only 33 sacks – the eighth fewest across the league in 2022.

RB Zamir White

White attended Scotland High School where he played football and ran track, earning the nickname "Zeus." He was also named a top-five recruit at the running back position when he committed to play at Georgia.

WR Kristian Wilkerson

In four seasons at Southeast Missouri State, he set school records in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

DE Tyree Wilson

Wilson led the Big 12 with 50 quarterback pressures and was one of only 19 players in the FBS to record 60 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks in 2022.

DT Byron Young

Young was named a 2022 Second Team All-American and earned First Team All-SEC honors.

