Figurs Enjoying New Digs

The Raiders signed WR Yamon Figurs to a reserve/future contract in January.



Players continue to arrive for The Oakland Raiders off-season workouts at the team's Alameda, Calif., facility. For some, working out at the Raiders facility and with strength and conditioning coach Brad Roll is old hat. For others, being part of the Silver and Black is a new experience.

WR Yamon Figurs was signed to a reserve/future contract January 13, 2010 so this is his first official opportunity to get to know his new teammates and coaches.

However, Figurs says that a few former coaches on staff here and special teams coach John Fassel influenced his decision to sign with the Raiders.

"I have some old coaches on the staff. The more you can do and the better you can do it, that's the way it's going to be," Figurs said of why he signed with the Raiders and the opportunity to contribute on special teams in the return game.

Figurs is entering his fourth season in the NFL and he has excelled as a kick returner. He has four returns of more than 40 yards including a 94-yarder for a touchdown with Baltimore in 2007. He also returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown in 2007.

"That's my plan, to come out here and make an impact, help anyway I can on the field and do what I can do and make the team better," Figurs said.

Figurs is enjoying his new surroundings and the prospect of playing in front of the Raider Nation.

"My granddad was a Raider fan, I know the Raiders have some die-hard fans from East Coast to West Coast," Figurs said. "I'm getting ready to get this off-season program started and get in shape."

Figurs added that he has not yet had the opportunity to play at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. If all goes as he plans, he'll get that chance this fall.