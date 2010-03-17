Figurs Enjoying New Digs

Mar 17, 2010 at 05:55 AM
031710yamon_figurs.jpg

The Raiders signed WR Yamon Figurs to a reserve/future contract in January.

Players continue to arrive for The Oakland Raiders off-season workouts at the team's Alameda, Calif., facility. For some, working out at the Raiders facility and with strength and conditioning coach Brad Roll is old hat. For others, being part of the Silver and Black is a new experience.

WR Yamon Figurs was signed to a reserve/future contract January 13, 2010 so this is his first official opportunity to get to know his new teammates and coaches.

However, Figurs says that a few former coaches on staff here and special teams coach John Fassel influenced his decision to sign with the Raiders.

"I have some old coaches on the staff. The more you can do and the better you can do it, that's the way it's going to be," Figurs said of why he signed with the Raiders and the opportunity to contribute on special teams in the return game.

Figurs is entering his fourth season in the NFL and he has excelled as a kick returner. He has four returns of more than 40 yards including a 94-yarder for a touchdown with Baltimore in 2007. He also returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown in 2007.

"That's my plan, to come out here and make an impact, help anyway I can on the field and do what I can do and make the team better," Figurs said.

Figurs is enjoying his new surroundings and the prospect of playing in front of the Raider Nation.

"My granddad was a Raider fan, I know the Raiders have some die-hard fans from East Coast to West Coast," Figurs said. "I'm getting ready to get this off-season program started and get in shape."

Figurs added that he has not yet had the opportunity to play at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. If all goes as he plans, he'll get that chance this fall.

The Raiders voluntary off-season workout program continues through June.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.
Advertising