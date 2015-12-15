Film Review: An In-Depth Look At Khalil Mack's Five Sacks

Dec 15, 2015 at 09:50 AM
eddie-paskal-headshot-2022
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

Have a day, Khalil Mack.

The second-year defensive stud enjoyed a career, and a historical, day Sunday afternoon in Mile High, recording five sacks of Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler that tied a franchise record set by Hall of Famer Howie Long.

Mack's game against the Denver defense was one that he surely won't forget, so let's take some time to break down each of his five sacks of Osweiler.

Situation: Third quarter (8:52). Raiders down 12-7, Broncos on their own 25-yard line, facing a 3rd and 6.

**

**With Osweiler lined up in the shotgun, Mack lined up on the left edge, just outside of Broncos right tackle Michael Schofield. As Osweiler snapped the ball, Mack rushed around the edge, pushing Schofield back with him. Mario Edwards Jr. also beat Max Garcia, pushing the big guard back and forcing Osweiler back to his right, right into the grasp of Khalil Mack, who grabbed a hold of him with his left arm and brought him down for a loss of 10.

Situation: Third quarter (1:58). Raiders down 12-7, Broncos on their own 3-yard line, facing 3rd and 9.

**

**With Osweiler once again operating out of the shotgun, Mack was again lined up on the left edge across from Schofield. Upon the snap, Mack rushed around the corner in pursuit of Osweiler. Schofield was, at least, able to get a hand on Mack this time, but the powerful defensive end simply brought him along for the ride as he pushed him back with his left arm. As the play continued, Mack was able to shake himself free of Schofield, and with his free arm strip the ball away from Osweiler in the end zone resulting in a safety.

Situation: Fourth quarter (11:45). Raiders lead 15-12, Broncos on the Raiders 34-yard line, facing 2nd and 7.

**

**Poor Michael Schofield. For his third sack of the game, Mack once again beat the Broncos right tackle to take down Osweiler. On this sack in particular, Schofield was once again able to get his body in front of Mack, but the Buffalo-product made quick work of him, casting him aside before he reached the backfield.  Osweiler, who was working from under center, dropped back, and an ill-timed pump fake gave Mack all the time he needed to drop the Broncos quarterback for a loss of two.

Situation: Fourth quarter (4:51). Raiders lead 15-12, Broncos on the Raiders 28-yard line, facing 2nd and 6.

**

**Mack decided to give Schofield a break on what I personally think was his most impressive sack of the day. Lining up on the right edge this time, Mack took advantage of left tackle Ryan Harris for his fourth quarterback takedown. Osweiler, operating out of the shotgun again, barely had time to make his drop before he was met in the backfield by Mack. En route to taking down Osweiler, Mack grabbed a hold of Harris' shoulder pads and drove through him with such force that it took the big tackle to the ground. Keep in mind, this is a man listed at 302 pounds, and Mack simply cast him aside on his way to sacking Osweiler for a loss of nine.

Situation: Fourth quarter (1:56). Raiders lead 15-12, Broncos on their own 29-yard line, facing a 2nd and 4.

**

**On the final drive of the game, Ken Norton, Jr. dropped the Raiders into a prevent defense, and as a result, the Silver and Black were only rushing three players; Mack, Edwards and Denico Autry. Mack returned to the left edge in this situation, and once again, with Osweiler operating out of the shotgun, rushed around the edge to beat Schofield. Osweiler sensed the pressure coming from Mack and scrambled to his left, but Mack demonstrated his impressive closing speed and wrapped up the athletic quarterback for a loss of eight, nearly forcing a fumble in the process.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.

news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.

news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking Doug Martin And The Situation At Middle Linebacker

You know what time it is; time to answer some more fan questions in the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

Raiders Spend Morning At Gene Ward Elementary School

Five members of the Silver and Black spent the morning at Gene Ward Elementary School in Las Vegas.

news

Head Coach Jon Gruden Announces Signing Of Derrick Johnson

Head Coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that the Raiders had signed linebacker Derrick Johnson.

news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Are We Close To The Return Of Gareon Conley?

You had questions, and now, we have answers. Check out another edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

A Complete Look At The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft Class

With Rookie Minicamp on the horizon, let's take a look at the Raiders 2018 Draft Class.

news

Six Takeaways From The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft

The Silver and Black just wrapped up the 2018 NFL Draft. Here are six, quick takeaways.

news

Raiders Invest Heavily In The Trenches In First Two Days Of NFL Draft

One thing became abundantly clear during the first three rounds of the NFL Draft; Jon Gruden wanted to invest in the big fellas.

news

Raiders Trade Third-Round Pick For Wide Receiver Martavis Bryant

The Oakland Raiders traded the Pittsburgh Steelers a third-round pick in exchange for explosive wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

news

Derek Carr Makes Early Impression On Jon Gruden In Veteran Minicamp

The Silver and Black hit the field for Day 1 of Veteran Minicamp Tuesday afternoon, and Derek Carr made an early impression on his new head coach.

news

General Manager Reggie McKenzie Provides Khalil Mack Update

Reggie McKenzie provided an update on the status of defensive end Khalil Mack Friday afternoon during his pre-draft press conference.

Advertising