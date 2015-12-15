Film Review: An In-Depth Look At Khalil Mack's Five Sacks

Have a day, Khalil Mack.
The second-year defensive stud enjoyed a career, and a historical, day Sunday afternoon in Mile High, recording five sacks of Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler that tied a franchise record set by Hall of Famer Howie Long.
Mack's game against the Denver defense was one that he surely won't forget, so let's take some time to break down each of his five sacks of Osweiler.
Situation: Third quarter (8:52). Raiders down 12-7, Broncos on their own 25-yard line, facing a 3rd and 6.
**
**With Osweiler lined up in the shotgun, Mack lined up on the left edge, just outside of Broncos right tackle Michael Schofield. As Osweiler snapped the ball, Mack rushed around the edge, pushing Schofield back with him. Mario Edwards Jr. also beat Max Garcia, pushing the big guard back and forcing Osweiler back to his right, right into the grasp of Khalil Mack, who grabbed a hold of him with his left arm and brought him down for a loss of 10.
Situation: Third quarter (1:58). Raiders down 12-7, Broncos on their own 3-yard line, facing 3rd and 9.
**
**With Osweiler once again operating out of the shotgun, Mack was again lined up on the left edge across from Schofield. Upon the snap, Mack rushed around the corner in pursuit of Osweiler. Schofield was, at least, able to get a hand on Mack this time, but the powerful defensive end simply brought him along for the ride as he pushed him back with his left arm. As the play continued, Mack was able to shake himself free of Schofield, and with his free arm strip the ball away from Osweiler in the end zone resulting in a safety.
Situation: Fourth quarter (11:45). Raiders lead 15-12, Broncos on the Raiders 34-yard line, facing 2nd and 7.
**
**Poor Michael Schofield. For his third sack of the game, Mack once again beat the Broncos right tackle to take down Osweiler. On this sack in particular, Schofield was once again able to get his body in front of Mack, but the Buffalo-product made quick work of him, casting him aside before he reached the backfield. Osweiler, who was working from under center, dropped back, and an ill-timed pump fake gave Mack all the time he needed to drop the Broncos quarterback for a loss of two.
Situation: Fourth quarter (4:51). Raiders lead 15-12, Broncos on the Raiders 28-yard line, facing 2nd and 6.
**
**Mack decided to give Schofield a break on what I personally think was his most impressive sack of the day. Lining up on the right edge this time, Mack took advantage of left tackle Ryan Harris for his fourth quarterback takedown. Osweiler, operating out of the shotgun again, barely had time to make his drop before he was met in the backfield by Mack. En route to taking down Osweiler, Mack grabbed a hold of Harris' shoulder pads and drove through him with such force that it took the big tackle to the ground. Keep in mind, this is a man listed at 302 pounds, and Mack simply cast him aside on his way to sacking Osweiler for a loss of nine.
Situation: Fourth quarter (1:56). Raiders lead 15-12, Broncos on their own 29-yard line, facing a 2nd and 4.
**
**On the final drive of the game, Ken Norton, Jr. dropped the Raiders into a prevent defense, and as a result, the Silver and Black were only rushing three players; Mack, Edwards and Denico Autry. Mack returned to the left edge in this situation, and once again, with Osweiler operating out of the shotgun, rushed around the edge to beat Schofield. Osweiler sensed the pressure coming from Mack and scrambled to his left, but Mack demonstrated his impressive closing speed and wrapped up the athletic quarterback for a loss of eight, nearly forcing a fumble in the process.