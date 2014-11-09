First Half Highlights Against the Broncos

The Raiders won the coin toss and deferred to the second half, and on the first series of the game Peyton Manning dropped back and tried to find Emmanuel Sanders but his pass was intercepted by DJ Hayden who returned it the Broncos 49.

With the ball back in their possession, Derek Carr found James Jones on the sideline for a gain of 10 and a Raiders first down.

On 3rd & 6, Carr found Brice Butler open over the middle and an extra effort by Butler earned the Raiders a new set of downs.

The Raiders drove to the Denver 23, and a Sebastian Janikowski 41-yard field goal gave the Raiders an early 3-0 lead.

Peyton Manning threw a screen pass to Wes Welker but Miles Burris met him in the backfield for a loss of two on the play.

On 3rd & goal from the nine, Manning found Demaryius Thomas but Miles Burris stopped him short of the goal line to force a Denver field goal attempt.

On the first play of the second quarter, Charles Woodson took down Demaryius Thomas short of the first down marker to force another Broncos field goal attempt.

With 12:39 left in the first half, Peyton Manning dropped back to pass but the throw was tipped and then intercepted by Justin Tuck who returned it to the Raiders 12-yard line.

Facing a 3rd & 3, Carr connected with Brice Butler on a five-yard touchdown pass to once again give the Silver and Black the lead with 11:19 to go in the second quarter.

On 2nd &7, Manning tried to find Wes Welker but Brandian and Ross and Sio Moore provided the coverage and nearly came away with another Oakland interception.

On 3rd and 9 Manning threw to Emmnauel Sanders, but DJ Hayden provided the tight coverage and caused the incompletion which forced a Denver punt.

With 6:19 left in the first half, Manning couldn't convert a 3rd & 18, and the Broncos were forced to punt once again.

Carr and the Raiders were able to convert a 3rd & 1 when Carr rolled to his right and found Mychal Rivera for a gain of three.

