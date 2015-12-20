First Half Highlights Against The Green Bay Packers

The Oakland Raiders returned home to O.co Coliseum Sunday afternoon to play host to the Green Bay Packers in Week 15 action.
At the half, the Packers lead 14-13.
Here are the highlights from the first half.
The Raiders won the coin toss, elected to defer and on the opening kickoff Jeff Janis returned the football to the Packers 16-yard line.
The Silver and Black forced a three-and-out on the opening drive as Randall Cobb was taken down behind the line of scrimmage on 3rd and 5 by Malcolm Smith to force a Packers punt.
On the Raiders first possession, Derek Carr, working out of the shotgun, handed the ball off to running back Latavius Murray who slashed his way through the Packers defense for a gain of 12.
On the Packers second possession, Khail Mack recorded his 15th sack of the season, taking down Rodgers on 3rd and 8 to force another Green Bay punt.
After falling behind 7-0, Taiwan Jones returned the ensuing kickoff to the Raiders 34-yard line.
However, on the next play, Carr's intended pass to Seth Roberts was intercepted by Damarious Randall and returned for a touchdown. Mason Crosby added the PAT to make the score 14-0 with 4:53 left in the first quarter.
The Raiders did get on the scoreboard on their next possession, as Sebastian Janikowski connected on a 23-yard field goal to make the score 14-3 with 14:53 left in the second quarter.
With just over 13:00 remaining in the half, Ben Heeney recorded a sack of Aaron Rodgers, taking down the Packers quarterback for a loss of six on 2nd and 6.
After getting the ball back, Carr drove the Raiders the length of the field, but was unable to find the end zone. As a result, Janikowski entered, connecting from 30 yards out, to bring the score to 14-6 with 8:36 left in the game.
With 6:40 left in the half, with the Packers facing 4th and 1, the Raiders defense held pat after Rodgers tried to draw the defense offsides. As a result, Green Bay was forced to punt again.
Just after the two-minute warning, James Starks took the handoff from Rodgers and after turning the right edge had the ball stripped by Benson Mayowa. Mayowa also recovered the ball at the Raiders 21-yard line.
The Raiders took advantage of the Packers gift, as Carr connected with Amari Cooper for a 19-yard touchdown. Janikowski added the PAT to make the score 14-13 with 0:20 left.