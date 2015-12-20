First Half Highlights Against The Green Bay Packers

After falling behind 7-0, Taiwan Jones returned the ensuing kickoff to the Raiders 34-yard line.

However, on the next play, Carr's intended pass to Seth Roberts was intercepted by Damarious Randall and returned for a touchdown. Mason Crosby added the PAT to make the score 14-0 with 4:53 left in the first quarter.

The Raiders did get on the scoreboard on their next possession, as Sebastian Janikowski connected on a 23-yard field goal to make the score 14-3 with 14:53 left in the second quarter.

With just over 13:00 remaining in the half, Ben Heeney recorded a sack of Aaron Rodgers, taking down the Packers quarterback for a loss of six on 2nd and 6.

After getting the ball back, Carr drove the Raiders the length of the field, but was unable to find the end zone. As a result, Janikowski entered, connecting from 30 yards out, to bring the score to 14-6 with 8:36 left in the game.

With 6:40 left in the half, with the Packers facing 4th and 1, the Raiders defense held pat after Rodgers tried to draw the defense offsides. As a result, Green Bay was forced to punt again.

Just after the two-minute warning, James Starks took the handoff from Rodgers and after turning the right edge had the ball stripped by Benson Mayowa. Mayowa also recovered the ball at the Raiders 21-yard line.