First Half Highlights Against The New York Jets

Ryan Quigley connected on the 40-yard field goal to give the Jets an early 3-0 lead with 7:16 left in the first quarter.

On their opening drive of the afternoon, Derek Carr tried to connect with Michael Crabtree but the pass clanked off Crabtree's hands; however, Amari Cooper caught the deflection for a gain of 12.

Several plays later, Carr tossed the ball to running back Latavius Murray who ran outside for a gain of 26 yards.

The Raiders were able to cement the drive when Carr found wide receiver Andre Holmes in the back corner of the end zone for a five-yard touchdown.

Sebastian Janikowski added the PAT to give the Silver and Black a 7-3 lead with 1:56 left in the opening quarter.

The Raiders were able to force a New York punt when Geno Smith's pass to Kenbrell Thompkins was stopped short of the first down marker.