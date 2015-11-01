First Half Highlights Against The New York Jets

The Oakland Raiders hosted the New York Jets Sunday afternoon at O.co Coliseum in their Week 8 showdown presented by Hawaiian Airlines.
At the half the Raiders lead the Jets 21-6.
Here are the highlights from the first half.
The Raiders won the toss, electing to defer to the second half and on the opening kickoff, running back Zac Stacy returned the ball to the Jets 15-yard line.
The Jets drove deep into Raiders territory but had to settle for a field goal attempt after Chris Ivory was met behind the line of scrimmage for a loss of one by Mario Edwards Jr.
Ryan Quigley connected on the 40-yard field goal to give the Jets an early 3-0 lead with 7:16 left in the first quarter.
On their opening drive of the afternoon, Derek Carr tried to connect with Michael Crabtree but the pass clanked off Crabtree's hands; however, Amari Cooper caught the deflection for a gain of 12.
Several plays later, Carr tossed the ball to running back Latavius Murray who ran outside for a gain of 26 yards.
The Raiders were able to cement the drive when Carr found wide receiver Andre Holmes in the back corner of the end zone for a five-yard touchdown.
Sebastian Janikowski added the PAT to give the Silver and Black a 7-3 lead with 1:56 left in the opening quarter.
The Raiders were able to force a New York punt when Geno Smith's pass to Kenbrell Thompkins was stopped short of the first down marker.
Facing a 3rd and 2, the Raiders were able to convert after Carr found Cooper for a gain of seven.
Carr and Co. matriculated the ball down the field, and then punctuated the drive by connecting with Crabtree who broke multiple tackles en route to a 36-yard touchdown.
A Janikowski PAT made the score 14-3 with 9:37 remaining the first half.
With 5:20 left in the half, Carr dropped back and found Holmes running down the right sideline. He hauled in the pass and rumbled to the end zone for a 49-yard touchdown.
Janikowski added the extra point, and with 5:11 left in the first half, the Raiders led 21-3.
Charles Woodson struck again with just over 5:00 left in the first half as he hauled in an errant pass from Geno Smith for his fifth interception of the season.