First Half Highlights Against The Pittsburgh Steelers

The Oakland Raiders traveled east to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday at Heinz Field.

At the half of their Week 9 showdown the Steelers lead the Raiders 21-14.

Here are the highlights from the first half.

The Steelers won the toss and elected to receive, and on the opening kick, Jacoby Jones returned the ball to the Steelers 21-yard line.

The Steelers drove the ball into Raiders territory, but Ben Roethlisberger couldn't convert a third down pass to Darrius Heyward-Bey. On the ensuing 4th and 4, cornerback David Amerson broke up Roethlisberger's intended pass to Antonio Brown to force a turnover on downs.

On the Raiders second offensive play of the day, running back Latavius Murray ran straight through the middle of the Steelers defensive line for a gain of 44.