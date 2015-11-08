First Half Highlights Against The Pittsburgh Steelers

The Oakland Raiders traveled east to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday at Heinz Field.
At the half of their Week 9 showdown the Steelers lead the Raiders 21-14.
Here are the highlights from the first half.
The Steelers won the toss and elected to receive, and on the opening kick, Jacoby Jones returned the ball to the Steelers 21-yard line.
The Steelers drove the ball into Raiders territory, but Ben Roethlisberger couldn't convert a third down pass to Darrius Heyward-Bey. On the ensuing 4th and 4, cornerback David Amerson broke up Roethlisberger's intended pass to Antonio Brown to force a turnover on downs.
On the Raiders second offensive play of the day, running back Latavius Murray ran straight through the middle of the Steelers defensive line for a gain of 44.
The Silver and Black took advantage of the good field position on the very next play, with quarterback Derek Carr finding wide receiver Michael Crabtree for a 22-yard touchdown.
Sebastian Janikowski added the PAT to give the Raiders a 7-0 lead with 12:10 left in the first quarter.
Facing a 3rd and 3 with just over 10:00 left in the first quarter, the Raiders were able to force a Steelers punt after Roethlisberger overthrew Antonio Brown streaking down the right sideline.
Once again the Steelers drove into Raiders territory, but facing a 3rd and 4 Roethlisberger threw behind wide receiver Markus Wheaton to force a field goal attempt.
Chris Boswell came on and converted a 34-yard field goal to make the score 7-3 with 4:40 left in the first quarter.
With 3:40 left in the quarter, Carr connected with tight end Mychal Rivera for a gain of eight on 3rd and 7 to give the Raiders their first third-down conversion of the afternoon.
After falling behind 11-7, Carr found Crabtree once again on the ensuing drive, this time for a gain of 20 yards.
The Raiders were able to force a Steelers punt after David Amerson was able to break up a third down pass intended for Brown with just under 10:00 left in the half.
The Raiders proceeded to drive into Steelers territory and with 6:05 left in the first half, Carr found wide receiver Amari Cooper wide open for a 15-yard touchdown.
Janikowski added the PAT to vault the Raiders back into the lead 14-11.