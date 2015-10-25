First Half Highlights Against The San Diego Chargers

Oct 25, 2015 at 07:35 AM
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

The Oakland Raiders returned to the football field Sunday, taking on the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium.

At the half the Raiders lead 30-6.

Here are the highlights from the first half.

The Raiders won the coin toss and elected to defer to the second half, and on the opening kickoff Jacoby Jones returned the ball to the Chargers 11-yard line.

On just the third play from scrimmage, Philip Rivers' pass was deflected by TJ Carrie and intercepted by Malcolm Smith who returned the ball to the Raiders 2-yard line.

Two plays later, Latavius Murray found the end zone to give the Raiders their first touchdown of the afternoon. Janikowski added the PAT to give the Raiders a 7-0 lead with 12:46 remaining in the opening quarter.

Facing a 3rd and 6, the Raiders forced a Chargers punt after Neiko Thorpe batted down a pass intended for Stevie Johnson.

Carr and the offense converted a 3rd and 9 with just over nine minutes left in the first quarter as Taiwan Jones fielded a pass and scampered upfield for 16 yards.

The drive stalled, but Janikowski connected on a 29-yard field goal to give the Silver and Black a 10-0 lead with 5:21 remaining in the opening frame.

Rivers and the Chargers drove into Raiders territory, but were unable to convert a 3rd and 5 and had to settle for a field goal attempt.

Josh Lambo converted the field goal to make the score 10-3 with 1:18 left in the first quarter.

Carr and Co. matriculated the ball down the field and the drive concluded with Clive Walford hauling in a 23-yard reception from Carr for the tight end's first career touchdown.

Janikowski once again added the PAT, and with 13:06 left in the second quarter, the Raiders led 17-3.

On the Chargers next drive, Rivers tried to connect with Keenan Allen, but his pass was intercepted by DJ Hayden.

The Raiders were unable to find the end zone, but Janikowski added another three points, to balloon the Silver and Black's lead to 20-3 with 9:28 left in the second quarter.

With 6:30 left in the first half, Carr threw the ball up deep to Amari Cooper who acrobatically hauled in the pass for a gain of 45 yards.

The Silver and Black once again couldn't find the end zone, but Janikowski converted another field goal, this one from 31 yards out, to give the Raiders a 23-3 with 4:41 left in the first half.

With just over a minute left in the half, Carr threw a screen pass to Amari Cooper who proceeded to slice and dice his way through the Chargers defense for a 52-yard yard touchdown.

Janikowski added the PAT to give the Raiders a 30-3 lead.

