First Half Highlights Against The San Diego Chargers

The Oakland Raiders returned to the football field Sunday, taking on the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium.

At the half the Raiders lead 30-6.

Here are the highlights from the first half.

The Raiders won the coin toss and elected to defer to the second half, and on the opening kickoff Jacoby Jones returned the ball to the Chargers 11-yard line.

On just the third play from scrimmage, Philip Rivers' pass was deflected by TJ Carrie and intercepted by Malcolm Smith who returned the ball to the Raiders 2-yard line.

Two plays later, Latavius Murray found the end zone to give the Raiders their first touchdown of the afternoon. Janikowski added the PAT to give the Raiders a 7-0 lead with 12:46 remaining in the opening quarter.

Facing a 3rd and 6, the Raiders forced a Chargers punt after Neiko Thorpe batted down a pass intended for Stevie Johnson.