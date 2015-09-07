First Raiders.com Mailbag of the 2015 Regular Season

It's just about time to kick off the regular season! Raider Nation has questions, and Raiders.com Senior Editor Jerry Knaak has answers.

From Malcolm M: What are the three biggest reasons for optimism this season?

Jerry Knaak: Totally new coaching staff – led by Jack Del Rio, who has had much success in the NFL as a head coach and a coordinator, this staff has more than 100 years of playing experience. Quarterback Derek Carr – the sky is the limit for the second-year signal caller who is the first quarterback to start as a rookie and play all 16 games at the position as a rookie in Raiders history. With new weapons, Carr should show dramatic improvement. Linebacker Khalil Mack – if the preseason is any indication, the second-year man out of the University of Buffalo is ready to terrorize the opposition. He'll anchor this revamped defense for years to come.

From Ian P: What are the chances that Matt McGloin becomes the starter IF the Raiders don't get off to a strong offensive start?

JK: Many factors would have to go into a quarterback change, however, I don't think Derek Carr is going to have a short leash and I don't think Head Coach Jack Del Rio is going to have a quick hook. The Raiders are committed to Carr as the quarterback of now and the future. However, McGloin proved himself in the preseason, has starting experience and is ready to jump in if necessary.