Five Oakland Raiders Flying Under The Radar In 2015

Selected in the seventh round (No. 218 overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Tennessee State, Morris is a mountain of a man.

Standing at 6'6" and tipping the scales at nearly 300 pounds, it will be interesting to see if Morris is thrown into the fire or if the coaching staff elects to use 2015 as a developmental season for the young offensive lineman.

With the right side of the line open for competition this training camp, who's to say Morris couldn't find himself earning snaps sooner than later?

Wide Receiver Seth Roberts

The former West Alabama Tiger enters his second season in the Raiders program after spending 2014 on the practice squad.

Roberts has shown he has good hands, and the extra weight he has put on this offseason should help him battle opposing cornerbacks in 2015.

Yes, the wide receiver group is much deeper than years past with the additions of Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree, as well as the return of Rod Streater, but keep an eye on Roberts during training camp.

He may have played college football at a small school and relegated to the practice squad last season, but don't sleep on Seth Roberts.

Wide Receiver Austin Willis

Another small school player, wide receiver Austin Willis played collegiately at Emporia State in Emporia, Kan., before signing with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent.

Willis earned a bevy of awards during his time as a Hornet, including earning second-team All-MIAA honors as well as being named to the USA College Football Preseason All-America watch list.