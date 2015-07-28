Five Oakland Raiders Flying Under The Radar In 2015

The Oakland Raiders know who they expect to pace the team in production heading into the 2015 campaign.
Quarterback Derek Carr, running back Latavius Murray, wide receiver Amari Cooper and the offensive line will be expected to lead the offense, while linebacker Khalil Mack, defensive end Justin Tuck and a young secondary will be asked to keep opposing teams out of the end zone.
However, each season, unexpected players burst onto the scene and help the team win games – just look at Murray in 2014.
With that said, here are five players flying under the radar as the team enters training camp that could end up producing for the Silver and Black this season.
Running Back Roy Helu, Jr.
Helu, Jr. was one of the first free agents that General Manager Reggie McKenzie signed this offseason, but since his signing, much hasn't been said of the veteran running back.
The battle between Latavius Murray and Trent Richardson has received top billing, but don't be surprised if you see Helu, Jr., play a key role in the Raiders offense in 2015.
During his career with the Redskins, Helu, Jr., showed that he is a versatile playmaker who can be utilized both on the ground and also a receiving threat.
For his career, he has 129 receptions for 1,152 yards and three touchdowns.
Tight End Gabe Holmes
Holmes signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in May after wrapping up his collegiate career at Purdue.
During his career as a Boilermaker, Holmes made 63 receptions, for 552 yards and five touchdowns.
Standing at 6'5" and weighing in at 254 pounds, Holmes boasts prototypical size and will be an interesting player to keep an eye on with a revamped tight end group in 2015.
Tackle Anthony Morris
Morris is an intriguing prospect on the Raiders offensive line.
Selected in the seventh round (No. 218 overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Tennessee State, Morris is a mountain of a man.
Standing at 6'6" and tipping the scales at nearly 300 pounds, it will be interesting to see if Morris is thrown into the fire or if the coaching staff elects to use 2015 as a developmental season for the young offensive lineman.
With the right side of the line open for competition this training camp, who's to say Morris couldn't find himself earning snaps sooner than later?
Wide Receiver Seth Roberts
The former West Alabama Tiger enters his second season in the Raiders program after spending 2014 on the practice squad.
Roberts has shown he has good hands, and the extra weight he has put on this offseason should help him battle opposing cornerbacks in 2015.
Yes, the wide receiver group is much deeper than years past with the additions of Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree, as well as the return of Rod Streater, but keep an eye on Roberts during training camp.
He may have played college football at a small school and relegated to the practice squad last season, but don't sleep on Seth Roberts.
Wide Receiver Austin Willis
Another small school player, wide receiver Austin Willis played collegiately at Emporia State in Emporia, Kan., before signing with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent.
Willis earned a bevy of awards during his time as a Hornet, including earning second-team All-MIAA honors as well as being named to the USA College Football Preseason All-America watch list.
Similarly to Roberts, Willis finds himself with an uphill battle this season, but once the pads come on at training camp, it's a whole new ballgame.