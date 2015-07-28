Five Oakland Raiders Flying Under The Radar In 2015

Jul 28, 2015 at 07:52 AM
/assets/images/imported/OAK/photos/2017/July/eddie_byline_072117.jpg
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

The Oakland Raiders know who they expect to pace the team in production heading into the 2015 campaign.

Quarterback Derek Carr, running back Latavius Murray, wide receiver Amari Cooper and the offensive line will be expected to lead the offense, while linebacker Khalil Mack, defensive end Justin Tuck and a young secondary will be asked to keep opposing teams out of the end zone.

However, each season, unexpected players burst onto the scene and help the team win games – just look at Murray in 2014.

With that said, here are five players flying under the radar as the team enters training camp that could end up producing for the Silver and Black this season.

Running Back Roy Helu, Jr.

Helu, Jr. was one of the first free agents that General Manager Reggie McKenzie signed this offseason, but since his signing, much hasn't been said of the veteran running back.

The battle between Latavius Murray and Trent Richardson has received top billing, but don't be surprised if you see Helu, Jr., play a key role in the Raiders offense in 2015.

During his career with the Redskins, Helu, Jr., showed that he is a versatile playmaker who can be utilized both on the ground and also a receiving threat.

For his career, he has 129 receptions for 1,152 yards and three touchdowns.

Tight End Gabe Holmes

Holmes signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in May after wrapping up his collegiate career at Purdue.

During his career as a Boilermaker, Holmes made 63 receptions, for 552 yards and five touchdowns.

Standing at 6'5" and weighing in at 254 pounds, Holmes boasts prototypical size and will be an interesting player to keep an eye on with a revamped tight end group in 2015.

Tackle Anthony Morris

Morris is an intriguing prospect on the Raiders offensive line.

Selected in the seventh round (No. 218 overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Tennessee State, Morris is a mountain of a man.

Standing at 6'6" and tipping the scales at nearly 300 pounds, it will be interesting to see if Morris is thrown into the fire or if the coaching staff elects to use 2015 as a developmental season for the young offensive lineman.

With the right side of the line open for competition this training camp, who's to say Morris couldn't find himself earning snaps sooner than later?

Wide Receiver Seth Roberts

The former West Alabama Tiger enters his second season in the Raiders program after spending 2014 on the practice squad.

Roberts has shown he has good hands, and the extra weight he has put on this offseason should help him battle opposing cornerbacks in 2015.

Yes, the wide receiver group is much deeper than years past with the additions of Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree, as well as the return of Rod Streater, but keep an eye on Roberts during training camp.

He may have played college football at a small school and relegated to the practice squad last season, but don't sleep on Seth Roberts.

Wide Receiver Austin Willis

Another small school player, wide receiver Austin Willis played collegiately at Emporia State in Emporia, Kan., before signing with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent.

Willis earned a bevy of awards during his time as a Hornet, including earning second-team All-MIAA honors as well as being named to the USA College Football Preseason All-America watch list.

Similarly to Roberts, Willis finds himself with an uphill battle this season, but once the pads come on at training camp, it's a whole new ballgame.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking Doug Martin And The Situation At Middle Linebacker

You know what time it is; time to answer some more fan questions in the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

Raiders Spend Morning At Gene Ward Elementary School

Five members of the Silver and Black spent the morning at Gene Ward Elementary School in Las Vegas.
news

Head Coach Jon Gruden Announces Signing Of Derrick Johnson

Head Coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that the Raiders had signed linebacker Derrick Johnson.
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Are We Close To The Return Of Gareon Conley?

You had questions, and now, we have answers. Check out another edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

A Complete Look At The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft Class

With Rookie Minicamp on the horizon, let's take a look at the Raiders 2018 Draft Class.
news

Six Takeaways From The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft

The Silver and Black just wrapped up the 2018 NFL Draft. Here are six, quick takeaways.

news

Raiders Invest Heavily In The Trenches In First Two Days Of NFL Draft

One thing became abundantly clear during the first three rounds of the NFL Draft; Jon Gruden wanted to invest in the big fellas.
news

Raiders Trade Third-Round Pick For Wide Receiver Martavis Bryant

The Oakland Raiders traded the Pittsburgh Steelers a third-round pick in exchange for explosive wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

news

Derek Carr Makes Early Impression On Jon Gruden In Veteran Minicamp

The Silver and Black hit the field for Day 1 of Veteran Minicamp Tuesday afternoon, and Derek Carr made an early impression on his new head coach.
news

General Manager Reggie McKenzie Provides Khalil Mack Update

Reggie McKenzie provided an update on the status of defensive end Khalil Mack Friday afternoon during his pre-draft press conference.

Advertising