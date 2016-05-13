Five Observations From Day One Of Rookie Minicamp

From dropped passes, to miscommunications at the line of scrimmage and bobbled snaps, it was evident Friday that this was certainly the first day of Rookie Minicamp.

Is this cause for concern or anything out of the norm? Absolutely not.

Del Rio said that there was a lot of nervous energy out on the field Friday afternoon, and at times it certainly showed.

One would assume that as the weekend wears on, all the players on the field will get their legs under them a little bit, and the mistakes will be less apparent.

2. Excluding Karl Joseph, the Raiders' Draft Class had perfect attendance

It was no secret that Karl Joseph wouldn't be participating in Rookie Minicamp, however, there was some speculation about whether or not the rest of the draft class would be on the field – particularly second-round draft pick Jihad Ward.

Ward suffered a knee injury last season while playing for the Illinois Fighting Illini, but Friday afternoon he was out on the field, moving without reservation, along with the rest of the rookies.

"He [Ward] looked pretty good right? Don't trust all those reports out there," Del Rio quipped to the media after practice. "We felt pretty good about our reports. He looks terrific. He's very athletic."

Although it's only been one practice, so far so good on participation from the Raiders' rookies expected to be on the field.

3. Jihad Ward certainly looks the part