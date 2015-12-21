Five Questions Against Green Bay Answered

What do the Raiders need to do to put in a good performance in front of the home fans?**

The loss drops the Raiders to 2-5 at home this season. Quarterback Derek Carr's two first quarter interceptions put the Raiders in a 14-0 hole. Eventually, the Raiders rebounded and made a game of it. The fans stayed in the rain until the bitter end as the Silver and Black tried in vain to erase a 10-point 4th quarter deficit. The defense played very well for most of the game shutting down the run, pressuring the quarterback and defending passes downfield. Too many penalties in the secondary, however, kept Green Bay drives alive. The Raiders five home losses so far this season have been by a combined 67 points while their three road losses have been by a combined 10 points. The home game woes are a bit of mystery.

4. What can the Raiders do to jump-start the offense?

After the defense held the Packers to a three-and-out on their opening possession, the Raiders offense picked up a couple of first downs before Green Bay forced a punt. The interceptions on the next two possession put the Raiders in that 14-0 hole that they were able to dig out of. Running back Latavius Murray carried the ball 21 times for 78 yards and Carr scrambled for 42 yards. Carr completed 23 of 47 for 276 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. The offense had a decent start to the opening drive and was able to move ball sporadically throughout the game until the fourth quarter when Green Bay dialed up the pass rush and made a couple of 4th down stops.