Five Questions Answered as Raiders Lose to Bears

Oct 05, 2015 at 03:07 AM
/assets/images/imported/OAK/photos/persons/Knaak_Jerry_60x60_2016.jpg
Jerry Knaak

Team Historian

Game Action: Raiders Battle Through, Fall Short to Chicago

Raiders Game Action from Soldier Field in Chicago during Week 4.

No Title
1 / 100
No Title
2 / 100
No Title
3 / 100
No Title
4 / 100
No Title
5 / 100
No Title
6 / 100
No Title
7 / 100
No Title
8 / 100
No Title
9 / 100
No Title
10 / 100
No Title
11 / 100
No Title
12 / 100
No Title
13 / 100
No Title
14 / 100
No Title
15 / 100
No Title
16 / 100
No Title
17 / 100
No Title
18 / 100
No Title
19 / 100
No Title
20 / 100
No Title
21 / 100
No Title
22 / 100
No Title
23 / 100
No Title
24 / 100
No Title
25 / 100
No Title
26 / 100
No Title
27 / 100
No Title
28 / 100
No Title
29 / 100
No Title
30 / 100
No Title
31 / 100
No Title
32 / 100
No Title
33 / 100
No Title
34 / 100
No Title
35 / 100
No Title
36 / 100
No Title
37 / 100
No Title
38 / 100
No Title
39 / 100
No Title
40 / 100
No Title
41 / 100
No Title
42 / 100
No Title
43 / 100
No Title
44 / 100
No Title
45 / 100
No Title
46 / 100
No Title
47 / 100
No Title
48 / 100
No Title
49 / 100
No Title
50 / 100
No Title
51 / 100
No Title
52 / 100
No Title
53 / 100
No Title
54 / 100
No Title
55 / 100
No Title
56 / 100
No Title
57 / 100
No Title
58 / 100
No Title
59 / 100
No Title
60 / 100
No Title
61 / 100
No Title
62 / 100
No Title
63 / 100
No Title
64 / 100
No Title
65 / 100
No Title
66 / 100
No Title
67 / 100
No Title
68 / 100
No Title
69 / 100
No Title
70 / 100
No Title
71 / 100
No Title
72 / 100
No Title
73 / 100
No Title
74 / 100
No Title
75 / 100
No Title
76 / 100
No Title
77 / 100
No Title
78 / 100
No Title
79 / 100
No Title
80 / 100
No Title
81 / 100
No Title
82 / 100
No Title
83 / 100
No Title
84 / 100
No Title
85 / 100
No Title
86 / 100
No Title
87 / 100
No Title
88 / 100
No Title
89 / 100
No Title
90 / 100
No Title
91 / 100
No Title
92 / 100
No Title
93 / 100
No Title
94 / 100
No Title
95 / 100
No Title
96 / 100
No Title
97 / 100
No Title
98 / 100
No Title
99 / 100
No Title
100 / 100
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Heading into the Oakland Raiders Week 4 matchup with the Bears in Chicago, Raiders.com Senior Editor Jerry Knaak posed five questions. Here are the answers to those questions.

1. Can the Raiders take away the tight end?

No. The Raiders managed to keep Martellus Bennett under 100 yards receiving, but he caught 11 passes including a touchdown. It doesn't seem to matter, man-to-man, zone, box-and-one, full-court press, or a naval blockade, opposing tight ends are Kryptonite.  The Denver Broncos may have lost tight end Julius Thomas to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency, but their new head coach, Gary Kubiak, has a long track record of utilizing the tight end. Owen Daniels is the team's third-leading receiver and has played for Kubiak for a long time. During his time in Denver, Manning has utilized the tight ends effectively. The Raiders must fix this issue, and quick.

**

  1. Are the Raiders fostering the new triplets? Or even the greatest show on grass?**

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr went 20 of 33 for 219 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT in this game, while running back Latavius Murray carried the ball 16 times for 49 yards but accounted for both Raiders turnovers with a dropped pass into the hands of a defender and fumble. Wide receiver Amari Cooper caught 4 passes for 49 yards and a TD, and wide receiver Michael Crabtree hauled in 5 for 80 yards. The Bears do play stingy defense and they sacked Carr twice. The running game hasn't been able to develop any consistency. This group will have to play a lot more football to earn a "triplet" type of reputation. "They like to double Amari [Cooper] a lot," Carr said after the game. "They like to give help to those guys and I don't blame them."

3. Is this a trap game?

The Raiders ran into a wounded animal. I don't think the Raiders looked past the Bears or took them lightly. The Bears opening drive was impressive and the Raiders were in a fight from the very beginning. Many folks said that this was a game the Raiders "should" win. They should've from the standpoint that it was there for the taking, not just because they were favored over the 0-3 Bears.

4. Will the sack attack continue?

After sacking Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh McCown five times the week before, the Raiders dropped Bears quarterback Jay Cutler three times, with Justin Tuck and Aldon Smith getting their first sacks of the season respectively and Khalil Mack getting his third. It just seemed like Cutler's pocket awareness and subtle movements got him out of trouble too many times and the Raiders couldn't get to him when they needed to the most. They are really going to need to dial it up against Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos this week.

5. Can the Raiders win two in a row on the road?

Obviously the short answer is no. After a good performance in Cleveland in many areas, the Raiders fell short in some this week. Turnovers, penalties at inopportune moments, inability to get off the field on third down, and a few injuries added up to a 2-point loss in the Windy City.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.

news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.

news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.

news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.

news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.

news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.

news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.

news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.

news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.

news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.

news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.

Advertising