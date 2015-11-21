Five Questions Heading Into Raiders at Lions

Who will take charge on defense?

The Raiders have given up 30 or more points the past two weeks, and the run defense has faltered. The Raiders sacked Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater four times after getting to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger just once the week before. Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been sacked 22 times so far this season. The Raiders lost Aldon Smith to suspension, so other players will have to step into the breach. Linebacker Malcolm Smith has emerged as a leader on defense and safety Charles Woodson is tied for the NFL-lead with 5 interceptions. The Raiders are still searching for their defensive identity and need other players to step up.

4. How will turnovers factor into this game?

When the Raiders have won this season, they have not turned the ball over. When they have lost, they've lost the turnover battle, or turned it over at the worst possible moment. Quarterback Derek Carr's two interceptions last week didn't cost the Raiders the game, but they didn't help either. The Lions are -10 when it comes to turnovers as quarterback Matthew Stafford has thrown 12 interceptions. The Raiders are -1 so far this season.

5. Will the Raiders get off to a fast start?