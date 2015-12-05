Five Questions Heading into Raiders vs. Chiefs

3. Who will take the ball away?

The Kansas City Chiefs are 12 while the Raiders are -1 when it comes to turnovers. Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith has thrown a paltry three interceptions. The Raiders picked Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota twice last week. Smith hasn't thrown an interception since Week 3 at Green Bay. The Raiders have 11 picks on the season, with safety Charles Woodson leading the way with five. Carr has only thrown six interceptions this season, while the Chiefs have snagged 14. Turnovers should play a major factor in this game.

4. Who will be able to run the ball?

When Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles went down with a season-ending injury, many expected the Chiefs to fold. Quite the opposite has happened as Charcandrick West and Spencer Ware have picked up the slack. Kansas City has rushed for 1,367 yards as a team this season. For the Raiders, Latavius Murray has had his ups and downs as the team's bell cow back as the Raiders have rushed for 1,057 yards as a team. Less than 100 yards separates these two teams when it comes to total offense. The Raiders pass it a little better, while the Chiefs run it a little better.

5. Which pass rush/offensive line battle will affect the outcome?