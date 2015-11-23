Five Questions vs. Detroit Answered

Nov 23, 2015 at 03:02 AM
Jerry Knaak

Former Raiders.com Contributor

Raiders.com Senior Editor Jerry Knaak posed five questions prior to the Oakland Raiders 18-13 loss to the Lions at Ford Field in Detroit. Here are the answers to those questions.

1. Will the Raiders score at least 27 points?

After eight games, the Raiders were averaging just over 26 points per game. The past two weeks, the Raiders offense has only mustered 13.5 points per game. The Lions held quarterback Derek Carr to just 169 years in the air and running back Latavius Murray to just 28 yards on 13 carries. After putting one of the most explosive offense in the NFL on display for three weeks in a row (Weeks 7-9), the Raiders offense has been a bit out of sync the past two weeks.

2. Will the Raiders be able to protect quarterback Derek Carr?

Carr was only sacked once in this game. However, Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah drew a holding call in the end zone that resulted in a safety. Carr did take a few shots while standing tall in the pocket and delivering the ball. **

Game Action: Raiders Visit the Lions Den

Raiders visit Detroit in Week 11.

  1. Who will take charge on defense?**

Defensive end Khalil Mack was a disruptive force for the Raiders most of the day. He drew a holding call early in the game that ultimately forced Detroit to settle for a field goal on their opening possession. Linebacker Malcolm Smith was credited with his fourth sack of the season. However, too many missed tackles and open outlet receivers allowed the Lions to maintain possession of the ball. The Lions held the ball for the last 7:31 of the game.

4. How will turnovers factor into this game?

They didn't. For the first time since the season opener, turnovers didn't play a role in a Raiders loss. The Raiders didn't turn the ball over at all, but they didn't force any either. The holding penalty in the end zone that resulted in a safety may as well have been a turnover as the Lions got the ball after scoring two points.

5. Will the Raiders get off to a fast start?

Slow starts have now been a major factor in four of the Raiders six losses. The Raiders won the coin toss and elected to defer their choice to the second half. The Lions took the opening kickoff and marched right down the field and kicked a field goal. The Raiders were unable to respond and were held scoreless the entire first half. The Raiders offense appeared headed in the right direction in the 3rd quarter as the Raiders took a 13-9 lead, but sputtered in the 4th quarter and was unable to generate any more points. Bottom line, when the offense gets going out of the chute, the Raiders have won.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

