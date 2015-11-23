Five Questions vs. Detroit Answered

Who will take charge on defense?**

Defensive end Khalil Mack was a disruptive force for the Raiders most of the day. He drew a holding call early in the game that ultimately forced Detroit to settle for a field goal on their opening possession. Linebacker Malcolm Smith was credited with his fourth sack of the season. However, too many missed tackles and open outlet receivers allowed the Lions to maintain possession of the ball. The Lions held the ball for the last 7:31 of the game.

4. How will turnovers factor into this game?

They didn't. For the first time since the season opener, turnovers didn't play a role in a Raiders loss. The Raiders didn't turn the ball over at all, but they didn't force any either. The holding penalty in the end zone that resulted in a safety may as well have been a turnover as the Lions got the ball after scoring two points.

5. Will the Raiders get off to a fast start?