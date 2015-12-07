Five Questions vs. Kansas City Answered

This was looking good in the Raiders favor as linebacker Malcolm Smith stripped wide receiver Jeremy Maclin and safety Charles Woodson recovered, and then Woodson stripped tight end Travis Kelce, recovered it and raced into Chiefs territory setting up a Raiders touchdown. The Chiefs hadn't turned the ball over since Oct. 18 and the Raiders ended that streak. However, the Chiefs won the turnover battle, 3, as the Raiders made critical mistakes in the 4th quarter that led directly to 20 unanswered Chiefs points.

The Raiders had the early success as Murray ripped off a 35-yard gain and scored on a 2-yard dive on the opening drive. The Chiefs managed 89 yards on the ground and running backs Charcandrick West and Spencer Ware were held in check for the most part. A 19-yard quarterback Alex Smith scramble hurt, but the ground game wasn't that much of a factor for the Chiefs. Murray is the AFC's leading rusher, and is 4th in the NFL with 851 yards on 199 carries.

This was another matchup that seemed tilted in the Raiders favor most of the game. The Raiders sacked Smith 4 times and harassed him much of the game. However, by the time the finals stats were tallied, the Chiefs had 4 sacks as well, as they dropped Carr on the last two plays of the game. One of the sacks was a Carr step out of bounds for no gain. Linebacker Derrick Johnson was the closest Chief, so he got credit. Numerous times the Raiders offensive line pushed the rush past Carr and he was able to climb the pocket and complete passes downfield. But the Chiefs rush was a factor on the screen pass intended for Roy Helu, Jr., that was intercepted and returned to the Raiders 2-yard line. The Raiders pass rush has really come on of late with Khalil Mack leading the way with 9 of the team's 29 sacks.